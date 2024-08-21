9 Costco Buys That Are Flying Off The Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best parts about shopping at Costco is the element of discovery that comes along with perusing the expansive aisles. In addition to rolling out exciting deals and expanding its food court offerings, the warehouse club continuously changes up its inventory, which, unsurprisingly, gets members buzzing on social media.

Whether you're looking for an easy meal, a decadent dessert, or a rave-worthy snack, Costco's got it all—and fellow shoppers are here to help guide you before you make your purchase. Across social media, numerous customers have been raving about various products, with certain items receiving attention across multiple platforms.

If you're searching for a little bit of excitement on your next shopping trip, consider adding something new to your list. Here are nine Costco products that shoppers have recently been fawning over. As always, pricing can vary by location.

Ajinmoto Japanese Style Gyoza

Nutrition : (Per 4 Dumplings Without Sauce Packet):

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1, g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're looking for an easy appetizer or satisfying snack, shoppers can vouch for Ajinmoto's Japanese Style Gyoza, a Costco-exclusive item. These pork and chicken Japanese-style potstickers come in boxes of 60, with each one containing five 12-piece trays and packets of dipping sauce. To crisp up the frozen potstickers, pan-fry them for 12 minutes and enjoy! Many Costco shoppers clearly already have.

"SOOO GOOD, easy to cook as well. No oil needed!" one shopper recently wrote on Reddit.

"These are so addictive! And the sauce is so good!" another one commented.

Shrimp Tempura Taco Kit

Nutrition information unavailable.

Move over, Chicken Street Taco Kit. Costco has another ready-to-heat taco meal, and this one features crispy shrimp. Last month, the warehouse club debuted its Shrimp Tempura Taco Kit, which includes 12 corn and flour tortillas, 12 pieces of tail-off, tempura-breaded shrimp, fresh shredded vegetables, cilantro lime crema, and pico de gallo. Each kit is $5.99 per pound, which comes to around $16 or $17.

Over the last few weeks, shoppers have shared their thoughts on this prepared meal, with one writing, "We actually enjoyed this quite a bit. More than we thought. So much so, it's what's for dinner tonight." Another one shared, "I thought they were delicious. I had leftover guac in the fridge and used it with these. Definitely would buy again."

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

Nutrition : Per Serving (About 3 Pieces With Sauce):

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 413 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

Shoppers can enjoy dim sum in the comfort of their homes with these prawn dumplings, which one shopper spotted for $10.99. This product includes 40 pieces of hacao, which you can prepare by microwaving for about three to four minutes or steaming for eight minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. The box also includes a ginger dipping sauce, which you can defrost by running under water.

Costco customers have shared rave reviews of this item, with one Reddit user writing, "I've been speeding eating my way through these, bought two boxes when they first went on sale, and am going back tomorrow for another two boxes."

While multiple shoppers have expressed that they aren't fans of the sauce, several have shared alternative options for dipping.

"Just use soy sauce and red pepper chili oil for the sauce," one Reddit user suggested. "Chili crisp and a bit of sesame oil is nice on these," another recommended.

Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites

Nutrition information unavailable.

Costco's bakery regularly generates hype with its releases, and the new Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites are no exception. These are a cross between biscotti and scones that feature cinnamon baking chips and crystal sugar. This dessert comes in 42-count packages for $8.99.

Since this sweet treat arrived at the bakery, shoppers have shared positive feedback about the item.

"Run, don't walk to get the cinnamon chip bisonie bits," one shopper wrote on Reddit, adding, "These things are crazy good!" Others share similar rave reviews.

"Ugh….just bought these and wow, I didn't expect them to be this freakin good," one Costco fan said.

Mini Cakes

Nutrition information unavailable.

While these cakes might not exactly look mini, they certainly are delicious, according to shoppers. Over the past few weeks, Costco members have been raving about this bakery item, which consists of vanilla cake with white or chocolate buttercream frosting and colorful confetti sprinkles. These mini cakes (or giant cupcakes) come in packages of six and retail for $7.99.

"Absolutely sick! And I mean that in the best possible way. I opted for the chocolate-frosted ones, and yes, it was the best bakery item I've had in ages," one satisfied customer shared.

"My husband and I cleaned out the entire box within days!!!! Love," another one added.

Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

This confection is sure to catch the attention of creamsicle fans. Last month, Costco bakery debuted a new Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, which weighs almost five pounds and is made with a sweet graham cracker crust, creamy orange vanilla filling, and a whipped topping. Shoppers have spotted this new cheesecake for $22.99 and have been singing its praises ever since it launched.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I really enjoyed this!! I bought it on a whim and am glad I did so," one Reddit user shared. "The orange taste is strong enough to balance out the richness of the cheesecake. I'm not even a big sweets person, but I'm quite pleased with this one lol."

Fruit Riot Sour Grapes

Nutrition : (Per 1-Ounce Serving:

Calories : 45

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0, g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Costco recently generated excitement among sour candy fans with the new Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes. This snack features frozen grapes splashed with lemon juice and covered in a sour candy coating. Each 20-ounce variety pack includes three flavors: mixed berry, green apple, and lemon lime.

"These are insane and definitely very sour," noted Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, who spotted the snack for $10.99. Commenters proceeded to share positive feedback about the item in the Instagrammer's comments section.

"They are the best!!" one fan wrote. "I can also confirm these are AMAZING!!" another one commented.

Rosemary Parmesan Loaf

Nutrition information unavailable.

Turn on your toaster and grab your favorite spread. Costco is carrying Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf, which is hand-scored, hearth-baked, and made with aged parmesan cheese, sea salt, and rosemary. Across social media, shoppers have praised this new bakery item, using the bread for various dishes like savory French toast, grilled cheese, and garlic bread.

"I sliced, put butter, garlic, & oregano on it, baked at 425 for about 15 minutes and served it with pasta. Everyone loved it!" one shopper shared on Reddit.

Try it for yourself for $7.99!

Belgian Boys Bite Sized Pancakes

Nutrition : Per Serving (About 7 Pancakes):

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1, g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 3 g

These bite-sized pancakes are nothing new for Costco shoppers, who have previously shared their love for the item. At the end of June, the brand announced that this product hit Costco warehouses nationwide.

Each box includes 90 pancakes, which you can microwave for just a minute or pop into the oven or air fryer. Among the praise this item has received, many fans have highlighted it as being kid-friendly.

"Made it for my 3 [year-old] before preschool and she gave me a thumbs up twice. She's never done that before with anything I fed her," one Reddit user wrote.

Others shared how to elevate the pancakes.

"I warm these in a pan and then put some butter in the center and pour syrup in and then toss it all together to make a syrupy glaze. My kids love them so much," one Reddit user recommended.

This item retails for $9.99, according to an Instagram post from Belgian Boys.