9 Costco Snacks That Are Secretly Packed With Sugar

To maintain a balanced diet, you must ensure you aren’t consuming too much sugar. Unfortunately, some of your favorite foods have a sneaky amount of sugar – and thus calories – in them. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to identify some popular Costco snacks loaded with sugar. Here are 7 Costco snacks with hidden sugar bombs.

Yogurt-Covered Pretzels

Pretzels might seem harmless, but the sugar level increases once they are covered with something sweet. “They sound like a balanced snack, but that ‘yogurt’ coating is more sugar than dairy. One handful can pack over 18 grams of added sugar, mainly from glucose syrup and confectioner’s glaze,” Collingwood says.

Kirkland Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

When you were a kid, you probably thought granola bars were healthy. However, Kirkland Soft & Chewy Granola Bars are loaded with sugar. “These kid-friendly bars look wholesome, but one bar contains about 12–14 grams of sugar, often from added corn syrup and brown sugar. It’s closer to candy than breakfast,” Collingwood states.

Nature’s Bakery Fig Bars

Figs are always healthy, right? Nature’s Bakery Fig Bars are packed with sugar. “Marketed as fruit-forward, these twin bars can sneak in 19 grams of sugar per pack, mostly from concentrated fruit and added cane sugar. It’s a pastry in disguise,” Collingwood says.

Trail Mix with M&Ms or Yogurt Chips

Trail mix is another snack you probably thought was healthy when you were a kid. But Trail Mix with M&Ms or Yogurt Chips at Costco is not. “That protein-packed blend turns into a dessert when coated with candy or sugary ‘yogurt’ pieces. Some varieties have 20+ grams of sugar per ½ cup,” she says.

Dried Mango Slices

Dried fruit always seems like a good idea. But the dried mango slices Costco sells in big bags aren’t just fruit. “Fruit is healthy—until it’s dried and doused in sugar. Some brands of dried mango at Costco have 24–28 grams of sugar per serving, half or more from added sugar,” says Collingwood.

Acai Superfruit Packet

Acai bowls are super popular. But beware of the sugar in Acai Superfruit Packets. “These antioxidant-rich packs seem like a smoothie shortcut, but many are pre-blended with cane sugar. One packet may contain 11–13 grams of sugar before you even add fruit or juice,” Collingwood states.

Kodiak Cakes Protein Muffins

Kodiak Cakes Protein Muffins are a great way to get your protein fix. But there is a reason why they taste so good. "They boast protein, but these single-serve muffins can contain 15–18 grams of sugar, thanks to brown sugar and chocolate chips. Not so innocent for a 'healthy' breakfast," Collingwood says.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Welch’s Fruit Snacks are delicious. But it’s not the same as eating cut fruit. “They market themselves as made with ‘real fruit,’ but these chewy bites are mostly corn syrup and sugar. One pouch has 11–12 grams of sugar and almost no fiber to balance it out,” says Collingwood.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Packets (Flavored Varieties)

Oatmeal is on every nutritionist’s must-eat list. But Quaker Instant Oatmeal Packets (Flavored Varieties) have a lot of sugar. “Oats are healthy, but flavored versions like Maple & Brown Sugar come with a sugar bomb. One packet has 12–14 grams of sugar, much of it added—before you add milk or fruit,” Collingwood says.