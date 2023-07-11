Costco Is Opening 5 New Warehouses This Summer—Here's Where the Retailer Is Headed Next

Fans of Costco, rejoice! The famous warehouse retailer is set to open a handful of new stores this summer—some as early as this week. Five new stores are set to open their doors this summer in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, and California as part of the brand's global expansion plans for 2023. These new stateside Costcos will make sure that when it comes to summertime entertaining, you're ready to rock.

Costco consistently ranks as one of the best grocery stores in America, but the warehouse club is also growing its presence abroad; new locations in Gold Coast, Australia, and Yinzhou, China, opened in June of this year.

The new Costco in Buckeye, AZ, will be one of the first new stores to welcome customers. The city is located approximately 36 miles from Phoenix, AZ, and will be a new addition to the 20 Costcos that already exist in Arizona, according to AZCentral. The store is set to open on July 13.

Georgetown, TX, will open shortly after Buckeye on July 14. The store is just north of Austin, where it will join five Costco Wholesale stores that serve the city's suburban locations. Local ABC affiliate KVUE-TV reported that this 158,000-square-foot store location cost about $13 million to build—meaning there's plenty of room for free samples.

Northeast Denver, CO, will begin serving shoppers on July 19. It will be located at 4741 N. Airport Way, just over a 15-minute drive from Denver International Airport. Customers can likely snag some "highly-addictive" Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers before heading out to the airport to embark on their summer vacations.

Costco fans in North Canton, OH, will need to exercise a bit more patience before checking out their newest wholesale store. This location is due to open on August 17, with longer hours during the week, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and regular store hours, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., on weekends.

Last but not least, a new Costco location is coming to Marysville, CA. The official company website doesn't provide an exact date for the opening, listing September 2023 as the planned opening date. It looks like it will be a welcome addition to the Northern California area, however; Marysville is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento, between the Roseville and the Chico locations, which were the closest store for this town previously, according to Google Maps.



Customers can sign up for a Costco membership on the company's website before these locations officially open. Some, like the Buckeye store, are even offering a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card incentive just for joining. It makes it super easy to head right in and stock up on their favorite wholesale items from day one.

As of May 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Costco has at least 124.7 million cardholders from 69.1 million households. While the brand built its fame off of items like four pounds of frozen berries and its $1.50 hot dog deal, it's still working on ways to improve its customer service record. Still, we're sure shoppers in these neighborhoods are looking forward to what Costco has to offer them as the summer days go on.