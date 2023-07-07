9 Healthiest Snacks You Can Buy at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Snacking plays a significant role in your overall diet, as most people eat about 25% of their daily calories from snacks. If you're often time-pressed, meaning you skip meals and rely on snacks to make it through the day, it's essential to prioritize healthier snack choices. Costco may not be the first grocer you think of when it comes to buying healthy between-meal bites, but if you look hard enough, members can find a variety of wholesome, healthy Costco snacks.

Costco stores are a great place to find deals on home goods and bulk groceries. But when buying bulk foods, it's especially important to purchase the healthiest options. Thankfully, there are many healthy snacks in this colossal store, but they aren't always the easiest to find. The unhealthiest choices are usually the most prominently featured, so you need to look closely. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I scoured the aisles of Costco to provide this list of healthy Costco snacks for members to try.

All the snacks mentioned below are minimally processed and provide positive nutrients, like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they all limit added sugars. Many are shelf-stable and portable, making them great for traveling, or stashing in your car or office.

Here's a look at nine of the most nourishing noshes available at Costco right now.

1 Kirkland Signature Organic Apple Sauce

Per 3 oz pouch : 45 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (0 fiber, 8 g sugar), 0 protein

This applesauce is a great option for a snack for children and adults alike. Each pouch provides 100% of the daily requirement for Vitamin C and it also provides potassium and there are no added sugars whatsoever. These are great to have pre-workout or during a long hike or bike ride, in lieu of overly processed sports bars, and gels.