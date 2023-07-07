9 Healthiest Snacks You Can Buy at Costco Right Now
Snacking plays a significant role in your overall diet, as most people eat about 25% of their daily calories from snacks. If you're often time-pressed, meaning you skip meals and rely on snacks to make it through the day, it's essential to prioritize healthier snack choices. Costco may not be the first grocer you think of when it comes to buying healthy between-meal bites, but if you look hard enough, members can find a variety of wholesome, healthy Costco snacks.
Costco stores are a great place to find deals on home goods and bulk groceries. But when buying bulk foods, it's especially important to purchase the healthiest options. Thankfully, there are many healthy snacks in this colossal store, but they aren't always the easiest to find. The unhealthiest choices are usually the most prominently featured, so you need to look closely. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, I scoured the aisles of Costco to provide this list of healthy Costco snacks for members to try.
All the snacks mentioned below are minimally processed and provide positive nutrients, like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they all limit added sugars. Many are shelf-stable and portable, making them great for traveling, or stashing in your car or office.
Here's a look at nine of the most nourishing noshes available at Costco right now. Then, for more healthy grocery shopping tips, check out the 8 Unhealthy Frozen Dinners at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Organic Apple Sauce
This applesauce is a great option for a snack for children and adults alike. Each pouch provides 100% of the daily requirement for Vitamin C and it also provides potassium and there are no added sugars whatsoever. These are great to have pre-workout or during a long hike or bike ride, in lieu of overly processed sports bars, and gels.
These dried fruit bars are a great option, as they are made with only two ingredients, and they have no added sugar nor any additives or preservatives. They come in blueberry, mango, and strawberry flavors. The bars are the perfect size (7 ounces) to keep calories in check. They're perfect to take on the go, used as a source of fuel during endurance training or for your child's school lunch. Buying a 2.5-pound container of mixed nuts may sound like a diet disaster due to their high calorie and fat counts, but if you keep the container out of sight and stick to a 1-ounce serving, nuts are a healthy addition to any diet. Research shows that nut eaters have more nutrient-rich diets, they tend to have lower body fat, healthier weights and reduced risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and much more. Nuts are a good source of plant-based protein, antioxidants, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Eggs are considered the gold-standard for high-quality protein, which is why they made the list for best healthy Costco snacks. Studies show that the protein in eggs can enhance satiety to help you stay fuller longer. Having hard boiled eggs on-hand is a great option to ensure that your snack provides filling protein. One large egg has 70 calories and provides more than 13 essential nutrients, including iron, vitamin D, iron, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. Eggs also pack in six grams of high-quality protein and antioxidants. RELATED:
Popcorn is a great snack because it's a whole grain and you can enjoy a large volume of popcorn for a low number of calories. Popcorn is 100% whole grain, provides protein, fiber and is antioxidant-packed. A study published in the journal Antioxidants revealed that beneficial antioxidant polyphenols were more concentrated in popcorn compared to fruits and vegetables. The fiber in popcorn will help keep you satisfied so you're less likely to overeat. This beef jerky made our best snacks list because it has no added sugar, and most jerky products have significant amounts of added sugar. The main ingredient is 100% grass-fed beef, and the other ingredients include salt, lactic acid, and spices.
Kirkland Organic Hummus Single-Serving Cups
Wonderful In-Shell Pistachios
Kirkland Sansweet Dried Plums
That's it Mini Fruit Bars
Kirkland Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts
Kirkland Organic Hard Boiled Eggs
Kirkland Microwave Popcorn
These dried fruit bars are a great option, as they are made with only two ingredients, and they have no added sugar nor any additives or preservatives. They come in blueberry, mango, and strawberry flavors. The bars are the perfect size (7 ounces) to keep calories in check. They're perfect to take on the go, used as a source of fuel during endurance training or for your child's school lunch.
Buying a 2.5-pound container of mixed nuts may sound like a diet disaster due to their high calorie and fat counts, but if you keep the container out of sight and stick to a 1-ounce serving, nuts are a healthy addition to any diet. Research shows that nut eaters have more nutrient-rich diets, they tend to have lower body fat, healthier weights and reduced risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and much more. Nuts are a good source of plant-based protein, antioxidants, fiber, and other essential nutrients.
Eggs are considered the gold-standard for high-quality protein, which is why they made the list for best healthy Costco snacks. Studies show that the protein in eggs can enhance satiety to help you stay fuller longer. Having hard boiled eggs on-hand is a great option to ensure that your snack provides filling protein. One large egg has 70 calories and provides more than 13 essential nutrients, including iron, vitamin D, iron, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. Eggs also pack in six grams of high-quality protein and antioxidants.
Popcorn is a great snack because it's a whole grain and you can enjoy a large volume of popcorn for a low number of calories. Popcorn is 100% whole grain, provides protein, fiber and is antioxidant-packed. A study published in the journal Antioxidants revealed that beneficial antioxidant polyphenols were more concentrated in popcorn compared to fruits and vegetables. The fiber in popcorn will help keep you satisfied so you're less likely to overeat.
This beef jerky made our best snacks list because it has no added sugar, and most jerky products have significant amounts of added sugar. The main ingredient is 100% grass-fed beef, and the other ingredients include salt, lactic acid, and spices.