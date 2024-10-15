Costco's New Combo Pizzas Have One Major Flaw, Shoppers Say

When the pizza cravings strike, Costco offers an array of enticing choices, ranging from quick and easy frozen options to a piping hot pie from the food court. The warehouse club now also offers take-and-bake pizzas that have sparked notable buzz—as well as criticism.

First launched in June, Costco's new take-and-bake pizzas are currently available at the deli in two varieties. There's the Margherita, which features San Marzano-style sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, slow roasted tomatoes, Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto, and shredded mozzarella. Then, for customers who have been mourning the loss of the food court's discontinued combo pizza, there's the combo option, which is layered with San Marzano-style sauce, shredded mozzarella, slow-aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, fire roasted peppers, and onions.

Within the commentary about these ready-to-heat pizzas, many Costco shoppers don't appear to be sold on the new item, specifically taking issue with the products' cost. Both take-and-bake pizzas clock in at $16.99, a number that multiple shoppers have called "overpriced."

"$17 is crazy. I'd rather get 2 whole $10 food court pizzas and freeze those. Sometimes I get a whole pepperoni and add toppings at home," one shopper wrote.

"It's hard to justify the cost of these things. They look good but I can't bring myself to pay that," another one added.

"For that price, I'll get one already cooked and sliced," someone else shared.

Others expressed that they can purchase similar, cheaper options elsewhere.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Lidl has decent take and bakes for $6," one customer noted.

"You can get a cooked one from Whole Foods for $15…" another Reddit user pointed out.

Despite plenty of shoppers critiquing the price of the new take-and-bake pizzas, the deli item has still garnered praise from customers.

"I really enjoyed the margherita. It's half pesto. Worth it [in my opinion]," one Reddit user wrote.

"Was very fresh and tasty. Much prefer it to boxed pizza," another one said.

Costco's new take-and-bake product isn't the only pizza that has recently gotten shoppers talking. Last month, warehouse club members took to Reddit to rave about Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza (380 calories per serving). This frozen, Detroit-style deep dish pizza is available at Costco in packs of two and features a thick, crispy crust with mozzarella cheese and sliced and diced pepperoni.