Here's How Long Your Cycling Workout Should Be for Weight Loss

Whether your go-to fitness routine is completing a certain number of miles on your favorite bike path or hitting up an exercise bike at the gym, cycling provides an excellent cardio workout for weight loss. Individuals who weigh 150 to 185 pounds can burn between 252 to 294 calories riding a stationary bike at a moderate speed in just 30 minutes. This helps a lot, especially if you're attempting to establish a daily calorie deficit. We've researched for you and found out exactly how long your cycling workout should be for weight loss.

As with any form of exercise, the more effort you put into it, the more benefits you will reap. "Cycling can be done at a variety of intensities, from low-intensity endurance work to high-intensity power work. This means people can cycle daily without becoming burnt out from high-intensity exercise, another factor in adherence," explains Amanda Capritto, CPT with PTPioneer. "Cycling offers virtually endless room for progression, which means it's easier to break through a weight-loss plateau than with some other forms of exercise, such as walking."

In addition, cycling isn't just exercise; it can also be a fun activity to do with friends. "The cycling community is strong globally, so individuals who love a social element may find it easier to stick with cycling than other forms of exercise," adds Capritto. "A strong, supportive community can make a world of difference when trying to lose weight."

Now, let's explore how often you should pedal and how long your workout should be if your goal is weight loss.

How Often Should You Cycle for Weight Loss?

If you want to shed weight and get into shape, moving your body daily is ideal. That doesn't necessarily mean you need to pedal or perform a vigorous workout every single day, but consistent movement helps build better habits and is integral in maintaining a calorie deficit.

"I would recommend a minimum of three cycling sessions per week for weight loss if cycling is the individual's main form of exercise," Capritto tells us. "In contrast, if someone wants to also do strength training and walking, I might recommend just one cycling session, three strength sessions, and two walks per week."

If you're trying to lose weight, it's essential to meet the national minimum recommended amount of physical activity each week:

moderate-intensity cardio exercise—150 minutes per week

strength training—2 sessions per week

How Long Should Your Cycling Workouts Be?

The intensity level of your ride determines how far you'll go each time. Capritto refers to a quote, "You can exercise hard, or you can exercise long, but you can't do both." What does that mean? If you work out at a high intensity, your workout will (and should be) shorter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For example, a high-intensity interval cycling workout likely would not exceed 20 minutes. On the other hand, an endurance-based cycling session is usually performed in a "low heart rate zone" and can be as long as an hour. (An experienced cyclist can ride for up to three to four hours during an endurance-focused cycling workout.)

Capritto suggests a combination of long, low-intensity, steady-state workouts; short, high-intensity rides; and some sessions that fall somewhere in between that would be considered moderate intensity.

A Sample Cycling Workout for Weight Loss:

Capritto shares a sample cycling workout to incorporate into your routine.