4 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Better Than Ab Classes After 40

As you age, metabolism tends to slow down, which makes burning calories and losing weight more challenging. Hormonal shifts—a decrease in estrogen for women and testosterone for men—make body fat gravitate toward the abdominal region. Beyond that, you naturally lose muscle mass—anywhere from 3% to 8%—every decade after age 30. The good news is you can tackle belly fat head-on with daily bodyweight and strength training. We’re here to share four excellent bodyweight exercises that burn abdominal fat even better than ab classes after 40.

Why are bodyweight workouts so effective? “Bodyweight moves work multiple muscle groups at once, while many ab machines or class exercises isolate just the abs,” says Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness La Gree. “Planks, squats, and mountain climbers also burn a lot of calories. more than most machines will. This makes them more effective for overall fat loss, which is necessary to shrink belly fat. Machines often guide your movement, so you rely less on stabilizer muscles, while bodyweight exercises force your body to balance and stay strong on its own.”

4 Daily Bodyweight Moves To Shrink Belly Fat After 40

Plank Holds

“This exercise works deep core muscles that protect the lower back and tighten the waistline,” Chakoian explains.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position for 20 to 60 seconds, focusing on keeping your abs tight.

Squats

“Squats use large muscle groups, which burn more calories and support fat loss,” Chakoian notes.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Complete 12 to 15 reps.

Mountain Climbers

“This move raises your heart rate while working your abs and shoulders,” Chakoian says.

Assume a high plank. Quickly drive your right knee toward your left elbow. Swiftly return to a plank. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Continue to alternate at a fast pace. Perform the exercise for 30 to 45 seconds.

Glute Bridges

“Bridges strengthen your glutes and core, improve posture, and reduce lower-back stress that can come with aging,” Chakoian tells us.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 12 to 15 reps.

