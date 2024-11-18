5 Core Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for a Lean, Tight Tummy

A strong, sculpted midsection is essential for more than simply aesthetics. It promotes better posture, stabilizes your body, and reduces lower back pain. By implementing core exercises into your routine, you can achieve a lean, tight belly while building strength that helps you easily perform daily activities. We spoke with experts who outline five daily core exercises for women to sculpt a lean tummy.

"When it comes to achieving a strong core, consistency is key, so incorporating some core work into your daily routine can make a big difference over time," explains Kelly Sturm, a doctor of physical therapy and the founder of Cancer Rehab PT. "Daily core exercises help strengthen and tone the abdominals [and] improve overall functional strength. The core is engaged in nearly every movement we do, from standing up and sitting down to lifting objects and even walking. When we target these muscles consistently, we build a stable foundation that supports better posture, balance, and control."

Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, agrees that regular core exercises are essential to building strength and achieving a cinched waistline. "Daily core exercises keep the muscles continually engaged and activated, which increases their endurance. Over time, this will result in visible toning," he tells us. Dynamic core exercises [also] help increase overall caloric output. This supports fat loss, which allows the underlying muscles to become more visible."

Sturm and Garcia break down their top-recommended daily core exercises for women to build strength and reap all the benefits of a tight midsection.

Planks

"Planks engage multiple core muscles at once, including your abs, obliques, and even your glutes," Sturm tells us. "They're excellent for building endurance and stability."

Assume in a forearm plank with your elbows under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Hold this position, keeping your core tight and hips level. Complete 3 sets, holding each plank for 20 to 30 seconds. Gradually progress to a 1-minute hold.

17 Best Ab Exercises for Visible Results

Russian Twists

"This move targets your obliques, which are the muscles on the sides of your abdomen, helping to define and strengthen them," says Sturm. "It also improves rotational strength and balance."

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet lifted. Lean back just a bit, keeping your spine straight. Hold a medicine ball or weight with both hands. Twist your torso to the left, then to the right. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 twists per side.

How Many Days a Week Should You Focus on Your Abs To Build a Six-Pack?

Bicycle Crunches

"Bicycle crunches are great for targeting both the upper and lower abs [and] the obliques, giving a full-abdominal workout," Sturm points out.

Lie flat on your back with your hands at the back of your head. Lift your knees to form a 90-degree angle. Crunch forward as you bring your left elbow to meet your right knee and extend your left leg. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Complete 3 sets of 20 to 25 reps per side.

How To Get Six-Pack Abs, According to People Who Have Done It

Dead Bug

"Dead bugs are great for core stability and protecting the lower back while strengthening the deeper core muscles, which help create a tight, lean tummy," Sturm tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent to form a 90-degree angle. Lower your left arm and right leg toward the floor, making sure your back stays pressed into the ground. Return to the start position and repeat on the other side. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

5 Best Floor Workouts for a Bulletproof Core

Mountain Climbers

"This exercise engages the core while also providing a cardio boost, helping burn more calories," Garcia explains.

Begin in a high plank. Drive your left knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs to replicate a "running" motion. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds. Rest for 20 seconds between sets.