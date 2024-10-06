5 Best Floor Workouts for a Bulletproof Core

Achieving a strong and stable core is essential for overall fitness and injury prevention. A bulletproof core not only enhances athletic performance but also supports your daily activities, improves posture, and reduces the risk of back pain. While many associate core workouts with standing or gym exercises, floor workouts can be equally effective in targeting the muscles that stabilize and strengthen the torso. In honor of that, we've put together five of the best floor workouts to build a bulletproof core.

Incorporating floor workouts into your routine allows for greater focus on form and control, which is crucial for activating the core muscles effectively. The ground provides stability, enabling you to engage your muscles without the risk of losing balance. Additionally, floor workouts often minimize the strain on the joints, making them accessible for individuals at various fitness levels. By performing these exercises consistently, you can build a strong core foundation that enhances your performance in other physical activities.

Here are five of the best floor workouts to help you develop a bulletproof core. Each workout consists of three exercises designed to challenge your core strength and stability. By focusing on different muscle groups within the core, these workouts will not only improve your strength but also contribute to better functional movement and overall fitness.

Let's dive into these effective workouts that will help you sculpt a powerful and resilient core.

Workout #1: Core Stabilizer

What You Need: No equipment is is needed, just your body weight. This workout focuses on enhancing core stability and strength and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Plank – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Side Plank – 3 sets of 20 seconds per side

Dead Bug – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Plank

Planks engage your entire core, helping to build strength and endurance.

Start in a pushup position with your arms straight and body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Keep your core tight and hold the position for the designated time. Avoid sagging or arching your back; maintain a neutral spine.

2. Side Plank

This exercise targets your obliques and helps improve lateral stability.

Lie on your side with your legs straight and stacked on top of each other. Prop your upper body on your elbow, lifting your hips off the ground. Hold this position, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

3. Dead Bug

The dead bug reinforces core stability while moving the limbs.

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor, pressing your back against the mat. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

How to Get Six-Pack Abs After 50

Workout #2: Crunch Circuit

What You Need: No equipment is is needed. This workout focuses on building abdominal strength through various crunch variations and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Basic Crunch – 3 sets of 15 reps

Bicycle Crunch – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Reverse Crunch – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Basic Crunch

Play

Crunches primarily target the upper abdominals.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head and lift your shoulders off the ground, engaging your core. Lower back down and repeat for the designated reps.

2. Bicycle Crunch

This variation engages both the upper and lower abs along with the obliques.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your knees bent and lift your legs into a tabletop position. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee, mimicking a pedaling motion.

3. Reverse Crunch

Play

Reverse crunches target the lower abdominal muscles.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground. Use your core to lift your hips off the floor, bringing your knees toward your chest. Lower back down and repeat for the designated reps.

11 Best Ab Exercises for Beginners

Workout #3: Dynamic Core Workout

What You Need: A stability ball. This workout utilizes a stability ball to enhance core engagement and balance. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Stability Ball Pass – 3 sets of 10 reps

Stability Ball Rollout – 3 sets of 10 reps

Stability Ball Knee Tuck – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Stability Ball Pass

Play

This exercise challenges your coordination while engaging the entire core.

Lie on your back, holding a stability ball between your hands. Raise the ball overhead and extend your legs to a 45-degree angle. Pass the ball from your hands to your feet, then lower both arms and legs back to the starting position.

2. Stability Ball Rollout

Play

Rollouts strengthen the core while enhancing stability and control.

Kneel on the floor with the stability ball in front of you. Place your forearms on the ball and slowly roll it forward, extending your body. Engage your core to pull the ball back toward your knees and return to the starting position.

3. Stability Ball Knee Tuck

Play

This exercise activates the lower abs and promotes stability.

Start in a plank position with your shins resting on a stability ball. Roll the ball toward your chest by bending your knees. Extend your legs back out to the starting position and repeat.

17 Best Ab Exercises for Visible Results

Workout #4: Oblique Focus

What You Need: No equipment is needed. This workout emphasizes the oblique muscles to create a defined waist. It takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps

Side Plank with Rotation – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Heel Touches – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Russian Twists

Play

This exercise strengthens the obliques and improves rotational strength.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and lean back slightly. Hold your hands together and twist your torso to the right, tapping the floor beside you. Return to the center and twist to the left side, alternating sides for the designated reps.

2. Side Plank with Rotation

Play

This variation of the side plank engages the obliques dynamically.

Start in a side plank position with your feet stacked and your right elbow beneath your shoulder. Rotate your torso toward the floor, bringing your top arm under your body. Return to the starting position and repeat, then switch sides.

3. Heel Touches

Play

Heel touches target the obliques while reinforcing core stability.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your shoulders off the ground and reach your right hand toward your right heel. Return to the starting position and repeat on the left side, alternating sides for the designated reps.

How to Plank Your Way to a Slim Core

Workout #5: Total Core Challenge

What You Need: No equipment needed. This comprehensive workout targets all areas of the core. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Plank to Pushup – 3 sets of 10 reps

V-ups – 3 sets of 12 reps

Plank Jacks – 3 sets of 15 reps

Directions: Perform all exercises in a circuit. Rest for 1 minute between rounds and complete 3 rounds total.

1. Plank to Pushup

This exercise combines strength and stability training for the core.

Start in a forearm plank position. Push up onto your hands one at a time until you are in a high plank. Lower back down to your forearms, alternating which arm you start with for each rep.

2. V-ups

Play

V-ups engage both the upper and lower abs effectively.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Simultaneously lift your arms and legs off the ground, reaching for your toes to form a "V" shape. Lower back down and repeat for the designated reps.

3. Plank Jacks

Play

This exercise elevates your heart rate while engaging the core.