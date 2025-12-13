5 Exercises Every Woman Over 55 Should Do Daily to Maintain Strength

A strong, resilient body encourages an active, independent lifestyle.

A solid exercise plan is important to weave into your lifestyle. If you’re a woman over 55, it’s an absolute must. After all, post-menopause, you start to lose bone density and are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Adding strength training to your routine is one of the best things you can do for yourself. By doing so, you’ll build muscle, boost your mood, increase brain and heart health, and maintain your weight. Strong bones encourage an active, independent lifestyle.

To help get you started, we spoke with experts who recommend five exercises every woman over 55 should do daily to maintain strength. If you haven’t been much into working out thus far, it’s not too late to get started!

“Maintaining regular exercise and strength training can be highly beneficial in managing hormonal changes for older adults,” says Pilates guru Portia Page, 63, Balanced Body Educator, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE and AFAA certified. According to Page, it can also help boost metabolism, improve bone density, enhance your mood, reduce hot flashes, improve sleep, and regulate hormones. All of these are essential to address in this stage of life.

​​

Plank Rock

Planks are an excellent move to test and build core strength—and there are many effective variations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The plank rock works the entire body while building strength and control in the upper body, creating range of motion in the ankles and stretching the calves,” Page tells us.

Assume an all-fours position on the ground with your knees under your hips and hands placed under your shoulders. Straighten one of your legs, followed by the other, maintaining a long, straight back. Rock forward on your toes and back to bring your heels forward and back. Make sure to keep your spine elongated and straight as you do so. Perform rocking back and forth for one minute.

​​

Lunge Drop/Forward

“The lunge drop/forward strengthens the legs and builds control and stability around the hips and glutes while enhancing balance in a split stance,” Page tells us.

Begin by standing tall—feet under your hips, toes pointing forward, and arms at your sides. Take a big step back with one foot. Bend both knees and lift your arms to shoulder level with thumbs up. Keep your head over your ribcage, over the hips, and over the back knee while your front knee remains over your ankle. Next, straighten your back leg, move your arms back, and hinge forward over your hips, bringing your chest over your front thigh. Keep your back heel up. Continue to repeat, moving down and forward, for 30 seconds before repeating on the other side.

​​

Bridge/Crunch

“The bridge-to-crunch strengthens the entire core (abdominals and back) while enhancing the posture muscles for sitting and standing,” Page explains.

Lie flat on your back on a yoga mat with bent knees, flat feet, and arms at your sides with your palms facing up. Press your feet into the ground as you lift your hips toward the sky, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Make sure your arms and the back of your head remain pressed into the floor as you hold the top of the bridge for a moment. With control, lower the hips toward the floor. Then, lift your head, chest, and shoulders while bringing both knees about your hips to perform a crunch. Keep your chin away from your chest and look between your thighs. Lower your head, arms, and feet, and repeat with another bridge to crunch. Perform the motion for 1 minute.

​​

Full Squats

“Squats work everything from the waist down—glutes, quads, hamstrings—while challenging your balance and keeping your hips and ankles mobile,” explains Samira Shuruk, fitness, Pilates, stretch, meditation, and retreat leadership expert. “More importantly, they train the movement pattern you need for getting out of chairs, off toilets, and up from low seats for the rest of your life. If your ankles are tight, put a wedge or a rolled towel under your heels. Knee issues? Only go down to about 90 degrees. If you need more support, squat down to a chair and stand back up—that still counts.”

Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps.

​​

Standing High Knee Marches

“This one strengthens your deep core and pelvic floor while working your hip flexors and balance,” Shuruk tells us. “I do a variation in ALL my classes, because it directly helps prevent bladder prolapse and incontinence—things that affect a lot of women (and not JUST women) but don’t get discussed enough.”