The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build 'Boulder Shoulders'

Build bigger, more defined shoulders with a trainer's must-try workout.
By Tyler Read
Published on January 17, 2024
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

When it comes to sculpting an impressive physique, well-developed shoulders are often a key component. Broad and powerful shoulders not only contribute to a visually appealing upper body but also enhance overall strength and functionality. If you're looking to build "boulder shoulders," I have the ultimate routine for you. I designed this four-exercise routine to target all aspects of the shoulder muscles, providing a comprehensive approach to growth and definition. Gear up for the #1 daily workout for men to build boulder shoulders.

Incorporate this comprehensive shoulder workout into your daily routine to witness remarkable gains in both size and strength. Consistency is key, so perform these exercises with proper form, and gradually increase the intensity over time. Remember to warm up before starting the routine and cool down afterward to enhance flexibility and reduce the risk of injury. With dedication and the right exercises, you'll be well on your way to achieving those coveted boulder shoulders that command attention in any room.

Standing Military Press

This daily workout for men to build boulder shoulders kicks off with the standing military press. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a barbell with an overhand grip, placing your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Lift the barbell from shoulder height to overhead, fully extending your arms. Keep your core engaged, and maintain a straight back throughout the movement. Lower the barbell back to shoulder height in a controlled manner. Perform three sets of eight to 10 repetitions, ensuring proper form and gradually increasing the weight as your strength improves.

Lateral Raises

lateral raise, concept of workout to build boulder shoulders
Shutterstock

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides, and palms facing your body. Lift both arms to the sides, keeping a slight bend in your elbows, until they are parallel to the ground. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position with control. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions, focusing on the mind-muscle connection for optimal shoulder engagement.

Front Plate Raise

front plate raise, concept of workout to build boulder shoulders
Shutterstock

Hold a weight plate with both hands in front of your thighs, using a grip that is slightly wider than shoulder-width. Lift the plate directly in front of you until it reaches shoulder height, keeping your arms extended. Slowly lower the plate back down, maintaining control throughout the movement. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions, selecting a weight that challenges your muscles without compromising form.

Rear Delt Flyes

rear delt fly, concept of workout to build boulder shoulders
Shutterstock

Position yourself on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand, hanging directly beneath your shoulders. Lift the dumbbells out to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. Lower the dumbbells back down with control, feeling the stretch in your rear delts. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions, emphasizing the contraction of your rear delts during each repetition.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
