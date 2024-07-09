McDonald's Is Launching a Smoky Burger & an Indulgent New McFlurry

Less than a week after introducing a new anime-inspired garlic dipping sauce, McDonald's menu is expanding again with not just one, but two exciting additions.

The burger chain is bringing back its Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, as well as launching a brand-new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry. While the returning burger is slated to hit menus tomorrow, July 10, the indulgent new McFlurry flavor became available for purchase starting on July 8.

#1 McDonald's Breakfast Hack To Get Fresh Eggs, According to a Chef

The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry (540 calories) features McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve blended with real banana, strawberry clusters, and pieces of crunchy Kit Kat wafers. This is the second new McFlurry flavor to hit menus in the United States in 2024, following the release of a new butterscotch-flavored Grandma McFlurry in May.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese (680 calories) is making its grand return to the McDonald's menu two years after it first debuted in 2022. It features the chain's signature Quarter Pounder beef patty, two slices of melty American cheese, three half-strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a smoky BLT sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Customers can also opt for a Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder (900 calories) with all the same components plus an extra beef patty.

While the sandwich garnered positive reviews from some fans during its first limited-time run, it also wasn't without controversy. Some customers said it wasn't all that groundbreaking in comparison to the classic Quarter Pounder (520 calories), which is topped with slivered onions, pickles, two slices of American cheese, ketchup, and mustard.

"The only 'new' thing in all of this is the smoky sauce. Everything else McDonald's already had," one customer commented on Reddit following the 2022 launch.

"So just a Quarter Pounder with bacon and a sauce? YAWN," another wrote at the time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Is Facing Staunch Criticism—Here's What Customers Are Saying

Others took issue with the cost of the sandwich, which reportedly fell around $7.99. McDonald's did not announce pricing details for the burger ahead of its 2024 relaunch, so interested customers should check with their local store on July 10 to confirm how much it costs in their area.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide. So, don't wait too long to snag these items if you're interested in sampling them.