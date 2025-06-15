Why Eating Dessert First Helps Women Over 45 Lose Weight Faster

As you age, your body naturally shifts, and frustrating hormonal changes ensue. During perimenopause, estrogen levels decline, leading to a spike in appetite and unwanted belly fat. But here’s an unexpected twist: Eating dessert first may actually help you lose weight faster. We spoke with a registered dietitian who explains how, when in the right context, starting your meal off with dessert can support fat loss after 45.

Can Eating Dessert First Support Fat Loss?

“This concept is rooted in both psychological and hormonal factors,” explains Avery Zenker, registered dietitian with MyHealthTeam. “Restricting foods we enjoy can create a scarcity mindset, which often leads to cravings, overeating, or binge eating later. Giving ourselves permission to eat dessert first may reduce the sense of deprivation, support satisfaction, and lead to more sustainable eating patterns.”

Essentially, satisfying your sweet tooth at the start of a meal can help address the vicious cycle of over-restriction and over-eating. Research shows that intuitive eating practices, which spotlight flexibility and permission to enjoy “forbidden foods,” can support better weight regulation and improve emotional eating patterns. So if savoring dessert first improves your relationship with food, then it may actually reduce cravings and overeating in the long run.

“Eating dessert first may increase adherence to an overall consistent healthy eating pattern, potentially leading to more sustainable weight loss long-term,” Avery adds. “One of the main reasons individuals don’t maintain weight loss longer-term is lack of adherence to a healthy eating pattern. Unfortunately, there is a lot of messaging towards women in this age group telling them they should eat or look a certain way, which contributes to a scarcity mindset.”

Quantity Over Order

The order in which you eat certain foods/meals absolutely makes a difference, but the quantity of each is more important.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Protein and fiber (and fats to a lesser extent) slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream,” Avery explains. “They lead to a milder spike in blood sugar and insulin. Eating protein and fiber can help reduce cravings, maintain stable energy levels, feel more full and satisfied, and help improve metabolic health over time.”

On the other hand, eating dessert first can result in fast glucose absorption, yielding a stronger insulin response.

“Main point: Eating an adequate amount of protein and fiber along with a moderate portion of carbohydrates is more impactful on blood sugar than the order of the foods eaten within a meal,” Avery says.

