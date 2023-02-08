You Will Soon Be Able To Order Groceries Straight From Your TV

Do you ever watch TV and suddenly get hit with all sorts of food cravings? Or maybe interrupted by the thought of everything you need to buy at the supermarket this week? One major streaming service is here to bring you ever closer to never having to leave your couch while fulfilling all your food needs.

Thanks to Roku, there's now a new way to purchase both groceries and takeout while you're streaming your favorite show or movie. The company just announced that it has joined forces with delivery service DoorDash as part of a multi-year partnership that will bring shoppable TV ads to the streaming platform.

RELATED: 9 New Store-Bought Snacks Perfect for Your Super Bowl Party

Here's how it works: DoorDash merchant partners—like grocery stores and restaurants—can run these interactive ads directly on Roku. The viewers can click on them and they will receive an SMS or email that will direct them to the DoorDash app to complete the purchase. Customers must have a DoorDash account to complete the order.

While the grocers that will be purchasing the shoppable ads have yet to be revealed, Wendy's is the first restaurant that's doubling down on shoppable ads on Roku and will run them from Feb. 7 to March 12. Through this promotion, Roku users will receive $5 off their Wendy's orders of at least $15.

"Streaming and delivery just go together, which is why we're making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV," Gidon Katz, president of consumer experience at Roku, said in a statement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Through this partnership, new and existing Roku users will also receive six months of complimentary DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that waives delivery fees on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. After the six-month mark, DashPass will cost $9.99 per month. However, DashPass users who have signed up for a trial or paid subscription within the last six months are not eligible for this offer.

This isn't the first time Roku has entered the grocery space via shoppable ads. Back in June, the streaming service partnered with Walmart to allow consumers to buy items directly on their TV.