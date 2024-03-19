What Is the 'Dr. Now Diet' & Does It Really Work for Weight Loss?

When it comes to successful dieting, it's really all about finding the best plan for you that you'll actually follow. Sometimes, it's important to switch things up so you don't get bored and veer off track. We're here today to tell you all about the "Dr. Now Diet" and if it really works for weight loss. So listen up if you want to add a little variety to your meal planning and lifestyle.

Eat This, Not That! chatted with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, to break down everything you need to know about the Dr. Now Diet. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out the 6 'Power Foods' That Helped This Woman Lose 100 Pounds.

What is the "Dr. Now Diet" and what foods are allowed?

This particular weight-loss regimen was curated by bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who you may recall seeing on the reality TC show, My 600-lb Life.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The diet plan is designed for individuals who are severely obese and need to lose a significant amount of weight before they can undergo weight-loss surgery," explains Goodson. "The Dr. Now Diet typically involves a very low-calorie, low-carbohydrate, high-protein meal plan. Patients are often restricted to around 1,200 calories per day, focusing on lean proteins, vegetables, and small portions of healthy fats. Carbohydrates, sugars, and processed foods are usually limited or eliminated from the diet."

According to US News Health, food items such as nonfat dairy, low-carb condiments, flax seeds, and chia seeds are also allowed.

In this particular diet, portion control, behavioral changes, and regular physical activity are of utmost importance. Dr. Nowzaradan usually tweaks the diet according to each individual's medical conditions and goals.

The three fundamentals of the Dr. Now Diet:

Three key fundamentals of this diet include frequency, amount, and type, otherwise known as "FAT," US News Health explains. "Frequency" means only eating two to three meals each day and no snacks. "Amount" is a limit of 1,200 calories per day. You can break them into two meals of 600 calories each, or three meals of 400 calories each. And last but not least, "type": This diet focuses on foods that are packed with protein and fiber.

The Dr. Now Diet is not for everyone.

"While the severe calorie restriction can help people lose weight, it's important to note that the Dr. Now Diet is designed for individuals under medical supervision, particularly those with severe obesity who are preparing for weight-loss surgery," Goodson stresses.

As with many diets, the Dr. Now Diet might not fit everyone's needs. It's always recommended to speak with your doctor prior to kickstarting any diet or weight-loss regimen.