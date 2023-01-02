Drinking Habits For a Flatter Stomach That Are Super Easy

Sometimes there are small eating and drinking habits we exhibit throughout our day that we don't realize are affecting our health. For instance, we sit a bit too long without getting up to move around. Our drinking habits, in particular, can sometimes seem like an afterthought. Maybe we add a bit too much coffee creamer to our morning coffee or don't drink enough water throughout the day. When we are trying to lose weight, get more toned, or strive for a flatter stomach, certain drinking habits can either make or break our goals. Some drinking habits can even help with fat loss by improving digestion, providing helpful antioxidants, and lowering your overall sugar or calorie intake throughout the day.

To learn more about which healthy drinking habits may help get a flatter stomach and ultimately lose weight, we spoke with dietitian Janet Coleman, RD, founder of The Consumer Mag, as well as Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as the Nutrition Twins. Continue reading to learn what drinking habits for a flatter stomach they recommend—and for more healthy weight loss tips, make sure to check out 12 Foods Everyone Over 50 Should Eat for Serious Weight Loss.

1 Squeeze lemon in your water

If you're looking for a quick and simple way to make your water even just a bit healthier than it already is, you can add some lemon.

"Lemon is acidic, so it helps to break down food so your body can more easily digest it, helping to avoid bloat, while improving nutrient absorption," say the Nutrition Twins. "Both water and lemon help to soften stool to eliminate waste and toxins more easily from the intestines to bring on a flatter belly."

As an added benefit?

"Lemon contains potent polyphenols that may help to suppress body fat accumulation and prevent obesity," say the Nutrition Twins.

2 Add cinnamon to coffee, tea, milk, or hot chocolate

Cinnamon is a naturally sweet, calorie and sugar-free, anti-inflammatory alternative to sugar," say the Nutrition Twins. "It's also been shown to reduce body weight and belly fat, helping to prevent against obesity."

"Cinnamon can also assist in stabilizing blood sugar," the Twins continue, "preventing the dips that lead to sugar cravings, overeating, and subsequent belly fat gain."

3 Cut down on alcohol

Moderate amounts of alcohol are fine for most people, but Coleman suggests rethinking that drink when you're trying to lose weight and lean out.

Studies show that alcoholic drinks have been linked to a greater risk of abdominal obesity and weight gain. "So if you want to lose the gut and get in the best shape of your life, skip the booze," says Coleman.

RELATED: 9 Surprising Ingredients To Add to Your Smoothies for Weight Loss

4 Limit drinks that contain sugar

Some studies have shown that drinks with tons of added sugar, like sodas and sports drinks, have been directly linked to an increase in belly fat, so you may want to avoid these as much as possible.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Coleman, there's also another reason sugary drinks can be bad for belly fat.

"The sugar from these drinks can lead to inflammation, which can cause a weakened immune system, making you more susceptible to illness and potentially raising the danger of developing more body fat," she says.

If you're looking for a delicious alternative to sugar-heavy drinks, Coleman recommends drinking more natural homemade fruit juices.

5 Stay hydrated

It's important to drink plenty of water because when your body becomes dehydrated, it often retains too many fluids or may lead to constipation, which can cause stomach bloating and discomfort.

A study from Annals of Family Medicine found that there is also an important link between obesity and liquid intake, as participants who were inadequately hydrated had higher BMIs than those who were hydrated.

So when it comes to aiming for a more toned stomach area, choosing healthy drinks can be a great addition to your plan. However, there is no one drink that is going to get you the results you want. That is why it's important to pair these drinking habits mentioned above with regular movement and healthy foods, as well.

6 Drink green tea

According to Coleman, green tea can be a great addition to your healthy diet.

"Consuming two to three cups of green tea daily has been shown to be an effective method of reducing abdominal fat," says Coleman. "So pairing this with a good diet and regular physical activity can cut your risk of obesity and help you to maintain a flat stomach."

Like every "healthy" drink, it's important to watch what you're adding to your beverage. Some people may enjoy honey or sugar in their green tea, but make sure you monitor how much you're using, as too much added sugar can derail your goals for weight loss.

A previous version of this story was published on December 12, 2021. It has been updated to include additional copy and proofreading revisions, additional research, and updated contextual links.

