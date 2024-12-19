5 Dumbbell & Bodyweight Workouts To Lose 10 Pounds in a Month

When it comes to weight loss, the right workout plan can make all the difference. As a personal trainer, I've seen firsthand how pairing dumbbells with bodyweight movements can supercharge results. This approach works because it combines the resistance needed to build muscle with dynamic, calorie-torching exercises that keep your heart rate up. The best part? These workouts are versatile, allowing you to adjust the intensity based on your fitness level and goals. That's why I've rounded up the best dumbbell and bodyweight workouts to lose 10 pounds in one month.

Now, dropping 10 pounds in a month might sound ambitious, but it's absolutely achievable with dedication and consistency. Remember that it's always wise to check in with your healthcare provider to see if this weight-loss goal is safe and right for you.

The workouts below are designed to target all major muscle groups while engaging your core and boosting your cardiovascular fitness. By alternating between strength-building and fat-burning exercises, you'll create the perfect formula for sustainable weight loss.

Whether you're working out at home or in the gym, all you need is a set of dumbbells and some space to move. Aim to complete these workouts at least four times per week alongside a clean, nutrient-dense diet. Remember, it's not just about working hard—it's about working smart and staying consistent.

The Workouts

Workout 1: Full-Body Fat Burner

What you need: One set of medium-weight dumbbells. This workout takes about 15–20 minutes and targets all major muscle groups while keeping your heart rate elevated.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Thrusters – 3 sets of 12 reps Jump Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps Plank Shoulder Taps – 3 sets of 20 taps (10 per side)

Directions: Perform the exercises as a circuit, completing all 3 back-to-back with minimal rest. Rest for 60–90 seconds after finishing the circuit, then repeat for 3 rounds.

1. Dumbbell Thrusters

This explosive move combines a squat with an overhead press, working your glutes, quads, shoulders, and core. It's a powerhouse exercise for burning calories and building functional strength.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing in. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and knees tracking over your toes. Push through your heels to stand up explosively, pressing the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders and repeat.

2. Jump Squats

Jump squats are a plyometric movement that builds explosive power while torching calories. This exercise strengthens your legs and core while improving your athletic performance.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your weight in your heels. Explode upward, jumping as high as you can while extending your arms overhead. Land softly and immediately lower into the next squat.

3. Plank Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps target your core and help improve stability by challenging your balance. They also activate your shoulders and chest for an added upper-body workout.

Start in a high plank position with your wrists under your shoulders. Keeping your hips level, lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder. Return your hand to the floor and switch sides. Continue alternating, maintaining a tight core throughout.

The Best Cardio Exercises To Get a Lean Body Fast—Without Equipment

Workout 2: Lower-Body Sculptor

What you need: A set of dumbbells and enough space for lunges. This workout takes about 15 minutes and focuses on toning and strengthening your lower body.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Reverse Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Glute Bridges – 3 sets of 15 reps Step-Ups – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Directions: Perform the exercises in a circuit, completing all 3 with minimal rest. Rest for 90 seconds between rounds and complete 3 rounds in total.

1. Dumbbell Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges work your glutes, hamstrings, and quads while improving your balance and stability. Adding dumbbells increases the intensity for better muscle activation.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step one leg back into a lunge, lowering your back knee toward the floor. Push through your front heel to return to standing and switch legs. Continue alternating for the desired number of reps.

2. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are a great way to target your glutes and hamstrings while also strengthening your lower back and core.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back to the floor and repeat.

3. Step-Ups

Step-ups are functional exercises that strengthen your quads, glutes, and hamstrings and improve your balance and coordination.

Stand in front of a sturdy surface like a bench or step. Step one foot onto the surface and push through your heel to lift your body up. Lower back down with control and switch legs.

A Trainer's Simple 20-Minute Power Walking Workout To Lose Weight & Torch Calories

Workout 3: Core Strengthener

What you need: No equipment is required for this workout. It takes about 10–15 minutes and focuses on building core strength for better posture, stability, and overall athleticism.

The Routine:

Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds Side Plank with Hip Dips – 3 sets of 10 reps per side Bicycle Crunches – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Directions: Perform all 3 exercises in a circuit, moving quickly between them. Rest for 60 seconds after each round and complete 3 rounds in total.

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a high-intensity exercise that engages your core, shoulders, and legs. They help burn calories and improve coordination while building endurance.

Start in a high plank position with your wrists under your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest while keeping your hips low. Quickly switch legs, extending one back as the other comes forward. Continue alternating as fast as possible for the duration.

2. Side Plank with Hip Dips

This exercise targets your obliques while strengthening your shoulders and core. The hip dips add extra engagement for a stronger midsection.

Lie on your side with your forearm on the floor and elbow under your shoulder. Lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from your head to your feet. Lower your hips toward the floor without touching it, then lift back to the starting position. Repeat for all reps on one side before switching.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are excellent for engaging your entire core, especially the obliques, while promoting rotational strength and stability.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs lifted, knees bent at 90 degrees. Extend one leg while twisting your torso to bring the opposite elbow toward your bent knee. Switch sides, extending the other leg and twisting to the other knee. Continue alternating sides for the desired reps.

5 Simple Yoga Flows To Lose Weight & Get Toned

Workout 4: Upper-Body Builder

What you need: A pair of dumbbells. This workout takes about 15 minutes and focuses on building strength in your arms, shoulders, chest, and back.

The Routine:

Pushups – 3 sets of 15 reps Dumbbell Rows – 3 sets of 12 reps per arm Overhead Press – 3 sets of 10 reps

Directions: Complete all 3 exercises as a circuit, with minimal rest between them. Take a 90-second break after each round and repeat for 3 rounds.

1. Pushups

Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that builds strength in your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Modify by dropping to your knees if needed.

2. Dumbbell Rows

Rows strengthen your upper back and biceps while improving posture and stability.

Hold a dumbbell in one hand and place the other hand on a sturdy surface for support. With a straight back, hinge at the hips and lower the dumbbell toward the floor. Pull the dumbbell toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top. Lower it back down and repeat on one side before switching.

3. Overhead Press

The overhead press works your shoulders and triceps while engaging your core for stability.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders and repeat.

7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

Workout 5: Cardio Crusher

What you need: No equipment is required. This workout takes about 12–15 minutes and is designed to burn calories quickly while improving cardiovascular endurance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine:

Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps High Knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds Skater Jumps – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

Directions: Perform the exercises as a circuit, moving quickly between them. Rest for 60 seconds after each round and complete 3 rounds in total.

1. Burpees

Burpees are a total-body movement that torches calories and improves strength and endurance.

Start standing. Squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet forward toward your hands. Explode upward into a jump and repeat.

2. High Knees

High knees are a cardio-intensive move that engages your core and strengthens your legs.

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Drive one knee toward your chest while pumping the opposite arm. Quickly switch legs, mimicking a running motion in place. Continue alternating as fast as possible.

3. Skater Jumps

This lateral movement strengthens your legs and improves balance while providing a cardio boost.

Stand on one leg with the other slightly lifted. Jump to the side, landing on the opposite leg while bringing the lifted leg behind you. Immediately jump back to the starting side and repeat.