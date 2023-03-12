5 Dumbbell Exercises That Drastically Change Your Body Shape After 40

If strength training is a priority for you at the gym, then dumbbells are something you can't live without. As a matter of fact, every adult should perform strength training a minimum of two days each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Not only will doing so help you build strong muscles, but it will also boost your heart rate and help with the fat-burning process, WebMD explains. So now that you know how important strength training is, you can check out these five exceptional dumbbell exercises to change your body shape after 40.

Why is it important to perform strength training as you age?

What makes the age of 40 important to focus on strength training? Well, as you age, your percentage of body fat increases and lean muscle decreases, the Mayo Clinic reports. Doing dumbbell exercises can help you maintain your muscle mass, boost bone density, and stay fit. This will lower your chances of developing osteoporosis, back pain, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even depression. Strength training can help you speed up your metabolism, thereby torching more calories as well. Building strength can improve your balance, reduce your chance of injuries, increase your ability to perform everyday tasks, and help to stay independent, the Mayo Clinic adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What makes dumbbells such an amazing equipment source is they are easy to store and simple to use for exercises that work all of your muscles. Eat This, Not That! spoke with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who has been in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, who explains, "Dumbbells provide a large amount of possible resistance while still allowing freedom for the joints to go through optimal ranges of motion since you can rotate each arm/hand individually, as opposed to a barbell that does not allow independent rotation at the arms. The forgiving nature of dumbbells combined with their ability to drive major gains in strength, bone density, and muscle make them my favorite modality for older adults."

Typically, it's important to use a weight that tires your muscles after performing 12 to 15 reps, according to the Mayo Clinic. If you don't feel a solid workout after that, it may be time to up your dumbbell weight.

These are the best dumbbell exercises to change your body shape after 40.

Read provides the following five dumbbell exercises that can totally change your body shape after 40:

1. Dumbbell Bench Presses

Using two dumbbells, lie flat on a bench to get started. Press the dumbbells toward the ceiling, and fully extend both arms.

2. Dumbbell Rows

Hinge forward at your waist while holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your torso should be at 45 degrees. Next, row each dumbbell upward until your upper arms line up with your torso.

3. Dumbbell Squats

For dumbbell squats, hold a dumbbell in each hand, and place your hips into a sitting/squat position. Then, lower yourself until your thighs are even with the ground. Return to the start position when done.

4. Dumbbell Overhead Presses

Stand holding both dumbbells at shoulder height. Press both over your head until your arms are totally extended.

5. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

Start in a standing position while holding each dumbbell at waist level. Bend forward at the waist, lowering both dumbbells toward your knees. Your spine should stay neutral the entire time as you squeeze your glutes to get back to the starting position.