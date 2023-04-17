Dunkin' Just Confirmed the Return of an Extremely Popular Coffee Flavor

Coffee options at Dunkin' are practically a dime a dozen. Customers can choose from an array of hot classics like lattes and macchiatos, iced coffees, and frozen drinks, and the list of options only gets longer when you consider all the extra flavors you can swirl into your drink. But even this cornucopia of options hasn't been enough to make fans forget about the Butter Pecan Swirl, a seasonal flavor that makes sporadic appearances on the menu.

Starting next week, Dunkin' customers won't have to go without the beloved coffee flavor ever again. Dunkin' recently announced that the Butter Pecan Swirl is returning to restaurants nationwide on April 26. In even more good news, Dunkin' is making the flavor a permanent fixture on the menu instead of only bringing it back for a limited time.

The swirl features notes of butter-roasted pecans and sweet cream. Customers will have the option to add it to hot coffee, iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate once it makes its return.

The company first introduced the ice cream-inspired flavor in 2013 and has brought it back for short limited-time runs over the years since then. According to Dunkin', the Butter Pecan Swirl is its second most sought-after flavor after Pumpkin Spice. Customers have created petitions begging Dunkin' to make the flavor permanent and have even concocted "dupe" orders to try to mimic it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl's debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple," Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "The requests from guests and our Dunkin' teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We're thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin' fans to savor all year long."

Needless to say, many customers were delighted to hear that the popular flavor was coming back as a permanent menu item.

"I was having the worst day ever and then I got this news. I'm so happy, and my wallet is not," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan of the Butter Pecan Swirl tweeted that they'll be the "first one in line" at Dunkin' on April 26.

While many Dunkin' customers are excited about the Butter Pecan Swirl news, they didn't respond quite so well to another recently-launched item. The chain's first-ever breakfast tacos, which were launched last month, received scathing reviews on social media, complete with photos showing them nearly devoid of fillings. The chain also angered customers in March when it confirmed it had discontinued the Dunkaccino, a coffee and hot chocolate hybrid, more than two decades after it first launched.