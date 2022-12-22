5 Easy Cardio Exercises You Can Do While Watching TV

'Tis the season for cozying up in your favorite loungewear and doing some easy cardio exercises while streaming your favorite flicks. With the brutally cold temps and icy conditions outside, you'd much rather skip the gym, save some gas money, and get a simple sweat session in at home. We totally get that, which is why we chatted with an expert who shares five of her best-recommended easy cardio exercises you can do while watching TV.

You can seamlessly work these moves into your post-work and weekend routines. Plus, according to the Cleveland Clinic, performing some cardio can boost the health of your joints, skin, and brain. The benefits of this healthy form of fitness include decreasing your risk of suffering from a stroke or developing Alzheimer's, clearing up your skin, enhancing blood sugar control, and helping with digestion, supporting your weight loss efforts.

Victoria Brady, an ACE-Certified Personal Trainer on Fyt—the largest personal training service in the nation that makes expert-guided fitness, whether in-person or virtual, convenient for everyone—says easy at-home cardio exercises are also major time-savers and help you work out within your comfort level. She explains, "You're able to kill two birds with one stone. This also allows you to be more consistent since it will be less of a hassle to start the workout." In addition, if you're a beginner, you may feel uncomfortable exercising at the gym. "Working out at home allows you to have a safe space to exercise without those thoughts of who is looking at you," Brady adds.

Now, let's get into five easy cardio exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home while watching TV. And next, don't miss 5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Stay in the Best Shape.

1 Walking in Place

These easy cardio exercises start off with walking in place, which is as simple as it gets! Brady explains you'll begin by standing up straight with your shoulders back and your hips slightly forward, to ensure your lower back doesn't curve. Then, lift up your right leg and put it down, followed by doing the same thing with your right leg. That counts as one rep. Perform at least 20 minutes of walking in place. (You can also whip out a treadmill pad, if you have one, to walk on that while streaming TV!)

2 Jogging/Running in Place

Next up, it's time to jog or run in place. Stand up tall, and bend at the elbows. Begin "jogging" by bringing your right foot forward and landing it between your foot's middle and your heel. Swing your arms as if you're jogging or running while you switch positions on your left foot. That counts as one full rep. Perform at least 20 minutes of jogging/running in place.

3 Rebounding

This next exercise requires a mini trampoline, which may be your new favorite form of at-home cardio fitness. Position yourself on the rebounder, and start bouncing. Brady says, "Make it fun while watching TV by seeing how high you can jump/bounce or get creative by doing jumping jacks or front kicks while on the rebounder. There are also plenty of YouTube videos if you would like to watch a workout video while you work out." Perform at least 20 minutes of bouncing.

4 Step Aerobics

You'll need a step stool, step, or solid platform to do this exercise. Some basic movements you can do are:

Basic Step-Ups: Place your right foot onto the platform to begin your step-ups. Follow that by bringing your left foot onto the platform, then step down with your right foot, then your left. Complete this sequence by doing 10 to 15 reps on your right side before doing the same on your left side. Perform at least 20 minutes of basic step-ups.

Turn-Step Moves: For this exercise, you'll start by standing sideways—aka having the side of your body perpendicular—to the step or platform, then step up with your right foot. Turn your body as you place your left foot onto the step, and step your right foot down. Then, lower your left foot. Perform at least 20 minutes of turn-steps.

5 Dance

Last but certainly not least, dance it out! "No instructions are needed for this one as dance can be interpreted any way you see it. Start bouncing and shaking to make it fun and energetic while you burn lots of calories," Brady says. Perform at least 20 minutes of dancing.