The journey of losing weight is filled with no shortage of frustrations and celebratory moments. Whether you're just starting out or knee-deep in your journey, knowing the most productive steps to take when it comes to your diet is crucial. According to brand new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an American Heart Association peer-reviewed journal, consuming fewer meals is better for weight loss than intermittent fasting.

The study investigated the link between changes in weight and the time span from the first meal to the last.

This recent study looked at the link between change in weight and the timeframe from an individual's first meal to their last one. Almost 550 adults ages 18 and up participated in this research. The individuals had a minimum of one height and weight measurement recorded within two years before the enrollment period of the study. The average body mass index (BMI) of participants was 30.8, "which is considered obese," according to ScienceDaily.

Study participants kept track of their eating, sleeping, and wake-up time every 24 hours on an app called Daily24. The participants received texts, emails, and notifications so they would be mindful of using the app.

The timing of individuals' sleep and eating patterns allowed the research team to measure the timeframe from the first meal of every day to the last, the timeframe from waking up to the first meal of the day, and the time span from the last meal of the day to bedtime. They were able to pinpoint the average data for every single participant.

Consuming fewer big meals may be more effective for weight loss than fasting.

The results? According to the study, the timing of meals was not linked to changes in weight throughout the follow-up period, which spanned six years. The timeframe from the first to the last meal of the day, from getting out of bed to consuming the first meal, from having the last meal to heading to sleep, and the total time sleeping all fall under this umbrella.

In addition, on the one hand, the amount of daily bigger meals that were over 1,000 calories and medium-sized meals between 500 to 1,000 calories were linked with weight gain during the six-year follow-up period. On the other hand, consuming fewer smaller-sized meals that were estimated to have less than 500 calories was connected to weight loss.

Needless to say, this research shows that consuming fewer big meals may be a more productive way to manage your weight—and lose weight—than doing intermittent fasting.