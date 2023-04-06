7 Best Endurance Exercises To Boost Your Stamina After 50

After you hit 50, one of the best things you can do for your health and fitness is to improve your stamina and cardiovascular fitness. Why? Because regular aerobic exercise massively improves your heart health, protects your brain and mental health, and keeps you lean, WebMD explains. So we're here today with seven of the best endurance exercises to increase your stamina after 50.

While there are several powerful ways to boost your stamina, it's critical to avoid high-impact exercises that beat up your joints and ligaments like burpees or intense plyometrics. Worse, as you get tired, your technique gets worse and you might increase your chances of getting hurt. Instead, use low-impact exercises that get your heart rate up in a safe, controlled way and reap the rewards.

Read on for seven of the best low-impact endurance exercises to increase your stamina after 50. And next up, be sure to read The Best Cardio Exercises To Boost Your Endurance as You Age.

1. Jump Rope

Jumping rope is great because you can do it anywhere for a brilliant workout. It upgrades your stamina, yet it's surprisingly low-impact because it forces you to have good posture and land on the balls of your feet correctly. The moment you lose correct posture or technique, the rope will automatically stop!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grab a jump rope, and do 10 total minutes while taking necessary breaks in between. As you improve, you can increase the duration and speed or try harder variations.

2. Slide Board Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a must-have for high-level stamina. First, you'll hold a pushup position, which builds muscular endurance and core strength. Then, as you pump your legs, your heart rate will soar without the stress on your joints.

Place both feet on a slide board or separate sliding discs. Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight, and run as fast as you can on the slide board. Keep your head up and your hips low. Do this for 20 seconds, rest for 40 seconds, and repeat.

3. Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are an unbeatable way to build cardiovascular fitness while also safely targeting your upper body. They come in various weights and sizes so you can adapt no matter your situation. If your gym doesn't have ropes, add some at home and wrap them around an anchor point like a sturdy pole or a column.

Do 10 rounds of 30 seconds of intense battle ropes with 30-second breaks. You can also try three straight minutes of very gentle roping and repeat that several times.

4. Crawls

Think you're too old for crawling? Think again. Crawling is an amazing total-body exercise no matter your age—it builds core strength, joint strength, muscular endurance, coordination, and aerobic fitness. Use it as a warmup or do it at the end of your workout for a challenging "finishing" exercise.

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.

5. Carries

Carries are as simple as it gets: Grab a weight, and walk. They seriously enhance your aerobic fitness, core strength, posture, and total-body stability and strength. They also carry over (no pun intended) to daily life. For example, how often do you have to carry things or walk? Probably a lot.

Grab a dumbbell in both hands, keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed, and walk for 30 yards. Rest and repeat.

6. Swimming

Swimming is a fantastic, low-impact exercise that builds tremendous strength, power, and conditioning. There's no pounding on your joints since you're weightless in water and it even trains your breathing because you have to time your breath as you swim.

I recommend going at an easy pace for 20 to 30 minutes, two to three times per week. As you improve your technique, you can increase your speed and even try intervals.

7. Walking

I've saved the easiest of the top exercises to increase your stamina for last. Walking is sensational for your overall physical and mental health and can help keep off unwanted fat. Unfortunately, many people's lifestyle doesn't have much walking so it's even more critical to go outside every day and go for a stroll.

Walk for at least 15 total minutes every day for amazing benefits to your stamina and health. Try driving less, parking further away from your destination, or taking walking breaks throughout the day. It all adds up!