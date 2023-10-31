5 Best HIIT Workouts for Men To Build a Shredded Body

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) has taken the fitness world by storm—and for good reason. HIIT workouts are efficient, effective, and perfect for men looking to build muscle and burn fat simultaneously. The quick bursts of intense exercise followed by short recovery periods stimulate muscle growth and boost metabolism, making it an ideal choice for my clients aiming to get a shredded physique. We've curated the five best HIIT workouts for men to build a shredded body.

These routines are designed to help men achieve their goals of building muscle and torching body fat effectively. Incorporate these routines into your fitness regimen, and you'll be well on your way to achieving that shredded physique you've always desired. Remember to maintain proper form and consistency to maximize your results while minimizing the risk of injury.

Workout #1: The Tabata Total-Body Torch

Tabata involves high-intensity, short-duration intervals that boost metabolism and stimulate muscle growth, while the intense cardio component effectively burns calories and fat, creating an efficient, results-driven workout. This combination of muscle-building and fat-burning elements makes Tabata an excellent choice for achieving a lean, shredded physique.

1. Burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat position with your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Quickly return your feet to the squat position. Explosively jump up from the squat position, reaching your arms overhead. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

3. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position. Alternate bringing your knees in towards your chest as if you're running in place. Complete three sets of 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #2: The Kettlebell Killer

Kettlebell workouts combine strength training with cardiovascular exercise, effectively burning calories and promoting fat loss. The dynamic movements in kettlebell exercises engage multiple muscle groups, fostering muscle growth and definition, making it an ideal choice for those aiming to both lose weight and build muscle.

1. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of you. Bend at the hips and knees, swinging the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell to shoulder height. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2. Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Hold the kettlebell close to your chest. Squat down, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

3. Kettlebell Turkish Get-Ups

Lie on your back with the kettlebell in one hand. Roll onto your side, and use your free hand to push yourself into a seated position. Stand up, keeping the kettlebell overhead. Reverse the steps to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Workout #3: The Sprints and Stairs Circuit

Sprints and stair circuits combine high-intensity cardiovascular activity with resistance from climbing stairs, promoting fat loss and muscle development simultaneously. The explosiveness of sprints and the vertical challenge of stair climbing stimulate muscle growth and elevate metabolism, creating an ideal environment for shedding excess fat and sculpting a lean, muscular physique.

1. Sprinting

Find a flat, open area. Sprint at maximum effort for 30 seconds. Walk or jog slowly for 30 seconds to recover. Complete three sets.

2. Stair Climbing

Find a set of stairs. Run up the stairs as quickly as possible. Walk back down to recover. Complete 20 minutes.

Workout #4: The Bodyweight Blaster

Bodyweight exercises engage multiple muscle groups, promoting overall strength and calorie burn, while also enhancing functional fitness, making them adaptable to various fitness levels and settings. Additionally, bodyweight exercises require no equipment, making them accessible and convenient for both beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts.

1. Pushups

Begin in a high plank with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the floor until your chest almost touches it. Push yourself back up to a plank. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2. Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Perform a squat, then explode up into a jump. Land softly, and immediately go into the next squat. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

3. Plank to Pushup

Start in a plank position. Push up onto your hands, one hand at a time. Return to the plank position, one arm at a time. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Workout #5: The Dumbbell Destroyer

Dumbbell workouts allow for a wide range of compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups, promoting calorie burn and muscle growth simultaneously. Dumbbells also provide versatility in resistance levels, accommodating both beginners and advanced lifters in their fitness journeys.

1. Dumbbell Thrusters

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Squat down, then explosively stand up while pressing the dumbbells overhead. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2. Dumbbell Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step forward into a lunge with one leg, then return to the starting position. Alternate legs. Complete three sets of 15 reps on each leg.

3. Renegade Rows

Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Row one dumbbell to your hip, then the other. Maintain a stable plank throughout. Complete three sets of 15 reps.