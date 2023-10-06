9 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Yoga is among the most popular forms of exercise when it comes to core work, flexibility, and general health. Chair yoga is a form of yoga that revolves around modified poses done utilizing a chair, either from a seated position or as a support during standing poses. For getting rid of belly fat, chair yoga exercises offer various benefits that can help you reach your abdominal fat reduction goals. So keep reading to learn about our best chair yoga exercises for belly fat.

Many yoga poses directly engage the core, which leads to improved muscle appearance in the area as the fibers develop and adapt in response to your training. The flexibility you get from the yoga exercises helps keep your body healthy and prevents injury, which means you can do more physical activity as part of your lifestyle. For example, keeping your lower back pain-free can play a major role in ensuring you keep up with your day-to-day physical activity. Additionally, many classic yoga practitioners argue that many of the yoga poses aid in digestion, which can help you stick to a healthier diet as you become more in tune with your body. Plus, they can help prevent bloating.

The movements themselves will burn a modest amount of calories throughout the workout, especially if you put emphasis on muscle activation. This can help you maintain the caloric deficit required for losing weight. Finally, as a practice, yoga promotes wellness and attention to the body. For many of us, our unconscious eating habits play a major role in gaining weight, which leads to a buildup of belly fat.

With all of this knowledge in mind, the following are our top nine chair yoga exercises for belly fat, with a video demonstrating each exercise. Perform this routine at least three times per week in conjunction with a healthy diet and active lifestyle for a complete belly fat transformation. Read on, and when you're done, don't miss The Only 5 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly.

1 Chair Cat-Cow Stretch

Play

This exercise is beneficial as it improves flexibility and strengthens the core, especially the rectus abdominis and obliques. Additionally, the seated cat-cow stimulates digestion, which can aid in fat metabolism.

To perform this yoga exercise, begin by sitting on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on your knees. As you inhale, arch your back and look up toward the ceiling. Then, exhale, and round your spine while tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your navel toward the spine. Repeat for 10 to 15 repetitions.

2 Chair Twisted Seated Pose

Play

This exercise stimulates the digestive system. Furthermore, it targets the obliques and rectus abdominis.

To perform a chair twisted seated pose, sit erect with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale deeply, and while exhaling, turn to your left side, placing your right hand on the outer side of your left thigh. Keep your spine straight, and turn your head to look over your left shoulder. Hold the twist for a few breaths, then release and repeat on the other side. Hold three to five seconds per side, and cycle through five times.

3 Chair Seated Forward Bend

Play

This exercise stretches the entire back and aids in digestion. It primarily works the rectus abdominis.

To perform a chair seated forward bend, sit on the edge of the chair with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale deeply, and while exhaling, bend forward from your waist, aiming to reach your hands to the floor. Keep your spine elongated, and relax your neck. Slowly come back to the sitting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

4 Chair Plank

Play

This exercise strengthens the entire core, particularly the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis. It also tones the arms and back, promoting a stronger midsection.

To perform a chair plank, position your hands or forearms on the seat of the chair, and walk your feet back until your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Keep your core engaged, and avoid sagging in the lower back. Hold this position for 10 seconds, ensuring you breathe evenly. Release, and return to the starting position. Repeat for five cycles.

5 Chair Seated Leg Lifts

Play

These leg lifts target the lower belly and strengthen the hip flexors. They work the rectus abdominis and iliopsoas muscles.

To perform chair seated leg lifts, sit firmly on the chair with your back straight. Hold the sides of the chair for support, and lift one leg up to hip height, keeping it straight. Lower it down without touching the floor, and lift again. Switch legs after your set or alternate each repetition. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

6 Chair Eagle Pose

Play

This exercise helps to release tension in the shoulders and hips while engaging the core, especially the obliques.

To perform a chair eagle pose, sit on the chair with your feet flat on the ground. Cross your right thigh over your left thigh, trying to wrap your right foot around the back of your left calf. Cross your right arm over your left arm, bending at the elbows, and try to touch your palms together. Hold this twisted position, and breathe deeply. Release, and switch sides. Repeat for five to 10 cycles.

7 Chair Warrior III Pose

Play

This pose enhances balance and strengthens the core and lower back. The muscles engaged include the rectus abdominis, erector spinae, and glutes.

To perform a chair warrior III pose, stand in front of the chair that's pushed up against a wall, holding onto the seat for support. Lift one leg behind you while leaning your torso forward, forming a straight line from head to lifted heel. Ensure your core is engaged and your standing leg is pushing through the full foot. Return to the starting position, and switch legs. Repeat for 10 repetitions.

8 Chair Boat Pose

Play

This pose is excellent for strengthening the core and improving balance. It primarily works the rectus abdominis and hip flexors.

To perform a chair boat pose, sit sideways on the edge of the chair. Lean back slightly, lifting both legs off the floor to a 45-degree angle. Extend your arms parallel to the floor. Keep your spine straight and your core engaged. Hold the pose while breathing deeply. Lower your legs to release. Repeat for three cycles of 15 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Chair Side Stretch

Play

This stretch targets the obliques and helps improve flexibility in the side torso. It's excellent for giving a stretched feeling to the muscles that get compressed during sitting.

To perform a chair side stretch, sit on the chair with your feet flat on the ground. Raise your right arm overhead, and lean to the left side, feeling a stretch on the right side of your torso. Hold for a few breaths, keeping your core engaged. Return to the starting position and switch sides. Repeat for 10 repetitions.