I Tried the Croissant Breakfast Sandwich From 5 Fast-Food Chains & the Best Tasted Gourmet

Breakfast sandwiches made with bagels, English muffins, rolls, or plain old toast are great, but ones crafted with croissants have a certain je ne sais quoi that can appeal to even the pickiest of taste buds. Thankfully, it's getting easier to find these delectable sandwiches so you don't have to make your own, DIY-style, at home.

Those who don't live near French bakeries will be happy to hear that fast-food chains, which often have plenty of locations dotted throughout each state, offer this style of breakfast sandwich, too. We're talking places like Starbucks, which whip up easy-to-hold sandwiches that are a cinch to eat while on the go, and Wendy's, which even makes an exciting maple chicken option that is perhaps the best item on the entire breakfast menu. Panera Bread also tossed its baker's hat into the ring this summer when it launched new croissant sandwiches in August as part of its breakfast menu expansion.

To help you choose the best one, I tried croissant breakfast sandwiches from five different national chains. What I discovered was that not all croissant breakfast sandwiches are made the same. For instance, while some eateries utilize crescent-shaped croissants, others opt for bar or bun-shaped ones. The cheeses also varied widely, from creamy cheese sauce at Wendy's to the high-end aged white cheddar at Panera.

Here's my ranking of these five fast-food chain croissant breakfast sandwiches, starting with my least favorite and ending with the overall best.

Dunkin' Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 720

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 20)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 21 g

I've been eating Dunkin' since I was a kid and love plenty of its menu items—I'm a fan of the muffins, have ordered the Munchkins more times than I can count, and lived off Dunkaccinos in middle school. However, I was underwhelmed by its Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwich, which cost me $6.19.

The look: Disheveled. This sandwich arrived falling apart, but after a bit of organizing, it was, thankfully, as good as new. The croissant looked like a typical bakery croissant, although this one was toasted, making some parts of the pastry harder and crispier than others. Because of its shape, this sandwich felt a bit funny to hold. The round sausage patty was substantial, the egg wasn't scrambled but fried, and the cheese was plentiful.

The taste: For starters, I felt like it was lacking flavor—the sausage didn't have a peppery, spicy edge, and the egg was nearly flavorless. Because of this, the sandwich tasted mostly like cheese and croissant, which made me feel simultaneously bored and too full too quickly. I would order a Stuffed Mini Bagel or muffin here instead of this sandwich.

9 Most Delicious Dunkin' Coffee Drinks, According to Baristas

Wendy's Sausage, Egg, & Swiss Croissant

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 590

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 16)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 21 g

Wendy's may not be your first option when picking up breakfast—in fact, I didn't even realize that the popular fast-food chain had breakfast items on its menu until doing this review—but the chain does have a bevy of morning meal options that are worth a try. One of them is the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant, made from free-range eggs and a creamy Swiss cheese sauce, which cost me $4.49. Verdict: The sandwich is good, but needs some tweaking.

The look: This sandwich was messy with a capital "M." The top was askew and some egg was falling out, which made holding this sandwich tricky. The croissant bun was a pale tan, shaped more like a biscuit than a traditional croissant. It also felt too soft. Instead of a scrambled egg patty, the one used here looked like a fried sunny-side-up egg. This sandwich was wrapped in insulated paper and stuffed into a paper bag.

The taste: Pretty good. Honestly, I was surprised this sandwich was so tasty. Since it was so messy, my expectations were low. The sausage patty had a hearty and peppery flavor with a spicy kick, the croissant had a buttery, pastry-like edge, and the cheese was velvety smooth. Although the egg was on the thinner side, its texture matched well with the other ingredients. I didn't pick this one as my first choice, but I wouldn't completely nix the possibility of ordering it again.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Healthiest Wendy's Orders, According to Dietitians

Burger King Double Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich

Nutrition :

Double Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 883

Fat : 66 g (Saturated Fat: 29, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,196 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 39 g

Burger King is pretty high on my list when I'm in the mood for a good burger, but it also has an extensive breakfast menu that includes tasty dishes like hash browns, French toast sticks, and ham and cheese biscuits that hit the spot, too. To dip my toes into their breakfast offerings, I narrowed it down and tried couple of the croissant breakfast sandwiches—the $4.79 Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich, which is simple and straightforward, and the $8.99 Double Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich, which I tried because I heard it's great.

The look: In short, worrying. These sandwiches came nicely wrapped but were so greasy that the wax paper was soggy. Grease aside, the eggs were thick and bouncy, there was a healthy portion of melted cheese, and the sausage was oversized, which I thought was a good sign. The croissant buns were also fluffy and in a traditional crescent shape.

The taste: Both were wonderful, each made with fluffy eggs, melted cheese, and a flaky, soft, slightly sweet croissant. However, I would choose the Double Sausage, Egg, and Cheese one over the Egg and Cheese option for a few reasons. Firstly, the sausage sandwich has much more flavor depth, thanks to the slightly peppery sausage, and heft to it, which makes it more filling. The egg and cheese one, on the other hand, had so much of the same, soft texture that the eggs, cheese, and croissant bread all melded together to create an overly chewy feel. All in all, I would skip the egg and cheese, but definitely order the double sausage again.

All of Burger King's Burgers & Sandwiches—Ranked by a Dietitian

Starbucks Double-Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Bun Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 500

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 21 g

You know this sandwich will be good just by reading its ingredients —bacon smoked twice over hickory wood chips for over six hours, a cage-free fried egg, and sharp cheddar cheese. However, the sandwich's main focal point is its croissant bun, which has a unique circular shape. I paid $6.45 for a sandwich I would order again in a heartbeat.

The look: In so few words, cute! I wanted to try the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant sandwich, but they were sold out, so I went for the bacon, egg, and cheese option. Instead of a more triangular shape, this one was a perfect circle with the right amount of thickness and springiness. It was also neatly put together and came in a waxy paper pocket. There was a good ratio of egg to bacon to cheese, which also was an excellent detail.

Although this sandwich was on the smaller side, its compact size made it the perfect handheld meal. I imagine this would be convenient when running to work in the morning or eating while commuting in the car.

The taste: Simple yet tasty. Four thin slices of bacon provided a slightly salty crunch without tasting too sodium-packed. The egg was fresh, the bread was soft on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside, and the cheddar came across as high-quality. One con, though: although this sandwich is terrific, it feels a bit too small for the price tag.

I Tried Costco's Popular New $2 Breakfast Sandwich—But Starbucks' Version is Better

Panera Bread Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 660

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 25 g

I've gone to Panera Bread countless times to grab a bite to eat for lunch or dinner, and I'm happy to learn that the restaurant also has wonderful breakfast options, including its croissant breakfast sandwiches. I recently tried each of its breakfast sandwiches that were added just last month. They're all tasty, but the best would have to be the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwich, which is so good that it wins best overall when it comes to fast-food croissant breakfast sandwiches.

Filling and flavorful with artisanal touches like aged white cheddar and a sprinkle of salt and black pepper, it's the closest you can get to a breakfast sandwich that tastes like your culinary-inclined friend crafted for you at home or you ordered it from a fancy café. I dropped a steep $8.89 on this sandwich that I'm still reminiscing about.

The look: Well-made. The sausage patty was slightly smaller than the croissant bun, the egg was large yet not overly thick, and the cheese was melted without being messy or oozing out the sides. The croissant was medium-sized and flat, which I oddly appreciated this time around because it allowed for easier maneuvering while eating.

The taste: My boyfriend, who nabbed a bite, put it perfectly—it tasted "gourmet." He told me, "This sandwich is an excellent choice if you're into fast-food breakfast sandwiches, but want something a bit fancier." The flavor was, in short, perfect—the sausage had a great slightly spicy taste without being too over the top, the egg offered great texture, and the cheese was high-quality, with a thick, slightly chewy consistency. The croissant bun was also A-plus and wasn't too greasy or buttery.

This one wins first place because it excels in all three essential categories: texture, taste, and presentation. Order this with a breakfast pastry or fruit cup and you've set yourself up for a great morning.