4 Seated Exercises That Tighten Double Chin and Neck Sag After 55, According to a Coach

Address saggy “turkey neck” with these simple seated exercises.

​​Aging brings on several natural changes that aren’t quite appreciated. Muscle mass declines, collagen and elastin decrease, and gravity kicks in. The result? A double chin and saggy “turkey neck.” Although there’s not much we can do to prevent it from happening, there are exercises you can plan in your routine to manage the changes. Your first step is to consider adding these four seated exercises to your workouts to help tighten a double chin and neck sag after 55.

“Neck sag and double chins become common after 55 due to a combination of accelerated collagen loss, gravity-driven skin laxity, and weakening muscles,” explains Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality. “The thin skin of the neck loses elasticity, allowing fat to accumulate and the platysma muscle to loosen, forming vertical bands or ‘turkey neck.’ Structural changes include fat redistribution and muscle laxity.”

Seated neck and jawline workouts mainly activate the masseter (jaw muscle), platysma (neck skin-tightening muscle), digastric (under-chin muscle), and deep neck flexors.

“Strengthening these muscles creates a firmer foundation, reducing the appearance of sagging skin, defining the jawline, and minimizing a double chin,” North tells us. Below, he outlines the four best seated exercises to focus on.

Seated Chin Tucks

Begin sitting tall with your gaze forward. Place two fingers on your chin. Then, move your chin and head straight back, away from your fingers, forming a “double chin.” Complete 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, holding for 3 to 5 seconds each.

Jaw Juts (Head Tilt)

Begin sitting tall. Tilt your head back to look at the ceiling. Press your lower jaw forward to feel a solid stretch under your chin. Hold this position for 10 seconds. Release. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Tongue Stretch

Begin sitting tall. Stick your tongue out as far as you’re able to. Then, lift your tongue up and toward your nose. Hold the stretch for 10 seconds. Release. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Kiss The Ceiling (Platysma Exercise)