5 Chair Exercises That Smooth Turkey Neck After 60, According to a Coach

These exercises will help tone the neck muscles.

“Turkey neck” is a common part of natural aging. It’s that saggy, loose skin that accumulates under the chin, caused mainly by the loss of elastin and collagen. There are other contributors, including exposure to too much sun, genetics, and significant weight loss. We all agree that aging isn’t always fair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take action to improve the situation. If you’re ready to take control, we’re ready with five chair exercises to smooth turkey neck faster than gym machines after 60.

“Chair exercises can be a better alternative to help smooth the “turkey neck” area (platysma muscle and surrounding skin) than traditional gym machines for adults over 60,” says Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality. “Chair exercises allow for targeted, high-repetition, and consistent stimulation of delicate neck and jawline muscles without the risk of overexertion or joint strain. Unlike gym machines that focus on large muscle groups, specialized chair-based movements specifically isolate the neck, jaw, and upper chest, encouraging muscle tightening and improved circulation.”

Chair exercises directly engage the platysma muscle, which is the culprit behind neck sagging. They provide more freedom of movement compared to gym machines.

“While these exercises can tone the underlying muscles, they may not significantly tighten excess or ‘saggy’ skin,” North explains. “Always perform these movements slowly and stop immediately if you feel sharp pain or dizziness.”

Chin Tucks

“Chin tucks realign the spine and strengthen the deep neck flexors,” North tells us.

Begin sitting tall and looking straight ahead. Gradually pull your head straight back as if you’re about to make a “double chin,” while keeping your chin level. Hold for 2 to 6 seconds, repeating 8 to 12 times.

Isometric Neck Flexion

“This exercise strengthens the front neck muscles (flexors),” North says.

Begin sitting tall and place the heels of your hands against your forehead. Press your head forward against your hands, using the resistance of your hands to keep your head from moving forward. Hold for 6 seconds, repeating for 8 to 12 reps.

Neck Extensions

“Neck extensions tone the muscles under the chin and along the front of the neck,” North says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin sitting tall. Slowly tilt your head back so your gaze shifts up toward the sky. To achieve a deeper “tightening” effect, keep a closed mouth or move your lower jaw over your upper teeth. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds, repeating 10 times.

Isometric Side Presses

“This exercise tightens the lateral (side) muscles of the neck,” North says.

Begin sitting tall. Place your right hand against the right side of your head above your ear. Press your head against your hand while using the resistance of your hand to maintain a still head. Hold for 6 seconds, repeating on both sides for 8 to 12 reps.

Shoulder Shrugs and Rolls

“This move relieves tension in the trapezius and supports the base of the neck for better posture,” North explains.