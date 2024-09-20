Calves are one of the most overlooked muscle groups in the body. This is interesting, considering that well-defined calves are pleasing to the eye and essential for lower-body strength and stability. Strong and sculpted calves can help improve balance, boost athletic performance, and support better posture. Whether you want to enhance your running abilities or add definition to your legs, calf-strengthening exercises are essential for reaching your goal. That's why we chatted with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who shares the 10 best exercises to sculpt defined calves.

Your calves are comprised of two main muscles: the gastrocnemius and the soleus. Targeting these muscles in your leg workouts will help you build more muscular and well-defined calves. Strong calves can also reduce the risk of injury, especially in activities requiring jumping, running, or quick directional changes.

If you're ready to take your lower-body strength and leg definition to the next level, read on for our list of the 10 best exercises to sculpt defined calves. We'll also share detailed instructions for each movement to help you build muscle, boost performance, and increase leg strength.

1. Seated Calf Raises

Seated calf raises are excellent for isolating the soleus muscle, which is crucial for building calf size and definition.

Sit on a bench with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Place a weight on your knees, or use a calf raise machine for resistance. Push through the balls of your feet, lifting your heels as high as you can. Lower your heels slowly, controlling the movement. Repeat for 3 sets of 15 reps.

2. Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a fantastic way to strengthen your calves while improving cardiovascular endurance.

Hold a jump rope with your feet together. Jump continuously by pushing off with your calves and keeping your jumps low to the ground. Maintain a consistent pace for 3 rounds of 1 to 2 minutes each.

3. Calf Press on Leg Press Machine

This exercise targets the calves through resistance. Be sure to maintain slow control throughout the movement.

Sit on a leg press machine with your feet on the platform and heels hanging off. Push the platform away using the balls of your feet to lift the weight. Slowly lower your heels back down until you feel a stretch in your calves. Repeat for 3 sets of 12 reps.

4. Inverted Calf Raises

This variation uses an inverted position to isolate the calf muscles.

Lie on your back with your feet elevated on a bench or platform. Push through the balls of your feet to lift your heels as high as possible. Lower your heels back down in a controlled manner. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

5. Farmer's Walk on Toes

The farmer's walk is a functional movement that engages your calves and core for improved stability and endurance.

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand. Stand on your toes and walk forward while keeping your calves engaged. Walk for 30 to 50 feet or set a time goal (e.g., 30 seconds). Perform 3 rounds.

6. Barbell Calf Raises

Turn your calf workout up a notch by using a barbell for added resistance and muscle growth.

Stand with a barbell resting across your shoulders, as if preparing for a squat. Raise your heels off the ground and lift as high as possible. Lower your heels back to the ground in a slow, controlled motion. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

7. Toe Taps

Toe taps are great for building calf strength and improving foot coordination.

Stand on the balls of your feet. Rapidly tap your toes alternately on the ground or a step. Keep a quick rhythm while engaging your calves throughout. Perform 3 rounds of 1 to 2 minutes.

8. Resistance Band Calf Raises

This exercise uses resistance bands to add tension and strength to your calf raises.

Stand on a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band in your hands for added resistance. Raise your heels as high as you can, then lower them back down slowly. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

9. Reverse Calf Raises

This unique variation is a stellar way to sculpt well-defined calves.

Sit on a bench with your feet hanging off the edge. Flex your toes upward and lift your heels. Lower your feet back down slowly. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

10. Ballet Calf Raises

This variation of calf raises helps target different areas of your calves by changing foot positioning.