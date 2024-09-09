6 Best ‘Leg Day’ Workouts To Build Stronger Quads

If you want powerful, muscular quads, you need more than just the occasional leg day—you need targeted, strategic workouts designed to build strength, size, and explosiveness. Whether you aim to improve your athletic performance, sculpt impressive legs, or simply strengthen your lower body, a well-rounded approach to quad training is essential. I've assembled six of the best "leg day" workouts to build muscular quads.

Combining strength circuits, power movements, and stability exercises allows you to push your quads to new limits and see real gains. I've crafted this article to cover six of the best leg day workouts laser-focused on building muscular quads. From heavy barbell squats to dynamic lunges and explosive sled pushes, these routines will help you hit every angle of your quads for maximum development. Each workout is structured to ensure balanced progress, with exercises that challenge your strength, stability, and endurance.

Ready to take your quad game to the next level? I have you covered with leg day workouts that range from lower-body strength circuits to explosive power routines. No matter your fitness level or equipment availability, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to feel the burn and see the results!

Workout #1: Lower-body Strength Circuit

What you need: A barbell, dumbbells, and a box. This workout targets your lower body, focusing on strength and stability. The entire routine should take 45 to 60 minutes.

The Routine:

Barbell Back Squat (4-5 Sets + 8 Reps)

Dumbbell Single-leg Box Step-up (3 Sets + 12 Reps each)

Barbell Lateral Lunge (3 Sets + 10 Reps each)

Directions:

Complete the exercises in order, taking 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets. Focus on proper form and control. For the barbell back squat, ensure your chest stays up, and your knees track over your toes. For the single-leg step-up, drive through your heel and avoid using momentum to lift yourself onto the box.

1. Barbell Back Squat

Position the barbell on your upper back, just below your traps. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Lower yourself by bending at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight and chest up. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

2. Dumbbell Single-leg Box Step-up

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Step one foot onto a box, driving through your heel to lift yourself. Step back down with control and repeat on the same leg.

3. Barbell Lateral Lunge

Hold a barbell across your upper back. Take a large step to the side, bending the knee of the stepping leg while keeping the other leg straight. Push off the bent leg to return to the starting position.

Workout #2: Lower-body Power Circuit

What you need: A dumbbell and a sturdy surface to elevate your back foot. This workout, designed to build power and strength in your legs, should take 45 to 60 minutes.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Bulgarian Squat (4 Sets + 12 Reps each)

Heel-elevated Goblet Squat (3 Sets + 15 Reps)

Walking Dumbbell Lunges (3 Sets + 20 Reps each)

Directions:

Perform each exercise sequence with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets. Focus on controlled movements and good posture. For the Bulgarian squats, ensure that your front knee tracks over your toes. Elevate your heels with a plate or small object for the goblet squat to increase quad activation.

1. Dumbbell Bulgarian Squat

Stand a few feet in front of a bench or box. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and place one foot on the bench behind you. Lower into a squat with your front leg until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your front heel to return to standing.

2. Heel-elevated Goblet Squat

Hold a dumbbell close to your chest in a goblet position. Elevate your heels on a plate or small object. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and core engaged. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

3. Walking Dumbbell Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides. Step forward into a lunge, lowering your back knee to just above the ground. Push off your front foot to step into the next lunge.

Workout #3: Lower-body Strength and Mobility Circuit

What you need: A barbell, a leg press machine, and enough space for dynamic movements. This routine focuses on building strength and improving mobility in your lower body. It should take 45 to 60 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Barbell Reverse Lunges (4 Sets + 8 Reps each)

Leg Press (3 Sets + 12 Reps)

Cossack Squat (3 Sets + 8 Reps each)

Directions:

Perform each exercise with a focus on slow, controlled movements. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets. The reverse lunge targets your glutes and quads, while the Cossack squat improves hip mobility and flexibility.

1. Barbell Reverse Lunges

Position a barbell on your upper back. Step one leg back into a lunge, lowering your back knee toward the ground. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position.

2. Leg Press

Sit in the leg press machine and place your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Lower the platform by bending your knees until they form a 90-degree angle. Push through your heels to extend your legs back to the starting position.

3. Cossack Squat

Stand with your feet wide apart. Shift your weight to one side, bending that knee and keeping the other leg straight. Sink into the squat, keeping your chest up and core engaged. Push through your bent leg to return to the starting position.

Workout #4: Quad-dominant Strength Circuit

What you need: A barbell, a hack squat machine, and a leg extension machine. This workout focuses on your quads and overall leg strength, taking 45 to 60 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

Barbell Front Squat (4 Sets + 6 Reps)

Hack Squat (4 Sets + 8 Reps)

Leg Extensions (3 Sets + 15 Reps)

Directions:

Perform each exercise with controlled movements, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets. The front squat emphasizes quad strength, while the hack squat and leg extensions isolate the quads for further development.

1. Barbell Front Squat

Hold the barbell across your shoulders, with elbows pointing forward. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and elbows high. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

2. Hack Squat

Position yourself in the hack squat machine with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

3. Leg Extensions

Sit in the leg extension machine with your ankles behind the padded lever. Extend your legs fully, squeezing your quads at the top. Lower the weight with control to return to the starting position.

Workout #5: Explosive Power and Strength Circuit

What you need: A sled, a leg press machine, and a resistance band for Spanish squats. This workout, which takes around 45 minutes to complete, focuses on building explosive power and strength in your legs.

The Routine:

Sled Push (4 Sets + 20 Yards)

Single-leg Leg Press (3 Sets + 12 Reps each)

Spanish Squats (3 Sets + 12 Reps each)

Directions:

Focus on explosive power during the sled push and control during the leg press and Spanish squats. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets. For the Spanish squats, use resistance bands anchored behind your knees to isolate the quads.

1. Sled Push

Load the sled with a challenging weight. Grip the handles and lean forward into a low position. Push the sled forward as fast as possible for 20 yards.

2. Single-leg Leg Press

Sit in the leg press machine and place one foot in the center of the platform. Lower the platform by bending your knee, keeping control throughout the movement. Push through your heel to extend your leg back to the starting position.

3. Spanish Squats

Anchor a resistance band behind your knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and squat down, keeping tension on the band. Push through your heels to return to standing.

Workout #6: Lower-body Strength and Stability Circuit

What you need: A barbell, dumbbells, and a leg extension machine. This workout targets lower body strength and stability and should take 45 to 60 minutes to complete.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine:

Heel-elevated Barbell Squat (4 Sets + 8 Reps)

Dumbbell Split Squat (4 Sets + 8 Reps each)

Single-leg Leg Extensions (3 Sets + 12 Reps each)

Directions:

Perform the exercises in order with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets. Elevate your heels on a plate or small object for the barbell squat to increase quad activation. Focus on control and stability during the split squats and leg extensions.

1. Heel-elevated Barbell Squat

Position a barbell on your upper back and elevate your heels on a plate or small object. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and core engaged. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

2. Dumbbell Split Squat

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand in a split stance with one foot forward and one back. Lower into a lunge, keeping your torso upright. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position.

3. Single-leg Leg Extensions

