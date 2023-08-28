5 Best Exercises for a Slimmer Body After 30

Your 30s can bring on lots of fun changes and chapters. But as with anything, some of those surprises aren't as easy to accept, and that includes extra weight that seems to accumulate much easier. But don't fret, because slimming down and getting lean after 30 is totally possible with the right tips and tricks on deck. We learned everything you need to know about updating your fitness routine. Stephanie Thomas, a personal trainer on Fyt, breaks down five of the best exercises for a slimmer body after 30. Make your 30s and beyond amazing in every way, shape, and form!

"Some of my favorite exercises to offer clients over 30 for a slimmer and leaner body are the below," Thomas tells us. "I always recommend practicing the motions of each exercise without weights at first to become comfortable with the form." So begin each movement without any added weights, then work with lightweight dumbbells once you feel ready to progress!

Keep reading to learn more about the best exercises for a slimmer body after 30. Get ready to say hello to a leaner you, and when you're finished reading, be sure to check out these 5 Floor Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in Less Than 30 Days.

1 Shoulder Presses

To begin the shoulder press, assume a hip-width stance, and hold a medium-weight dumbbell in both hands. Raise the weights just above your shoulders, and then reach your arms overhead while pressing the weights up. Next, lower the weights down until they're back just above your shoulders. That completes one full rep. Perform three sets of 10 reps.

2 Chest Presses

For the chest press, lie down flat on your back on a workout bench with a dumbbell in each hand, holding them just above your chest. Extend both arms to the ceiling before lowering the weights back down toward your chest. That counts as one full rep. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

3 Deadlifts

Set up for deadlifts by assuming a hip-width stance. Position two heavy dumbbells ahead of you on the floor. Bend both knees in order to grab a weight in each hand. Drag the dumbbells up your legs to return to standing. Then, using control, slowly drag the dumbbells down your thighs until they reach mid-shin level. Perform three sets of 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Squats

For squats, begin standing tall. Bend your knees and press your hips back until your hamstrings reach a parallel position to the floor. When you reach that parallel position, begin to straighten your legs to return to the standing position. Keep your glutes and abs activated during the exercise. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

5 Reverse Lunges

Last but not least, this list of exercises for a slimmer body after 30 wraps up with reverse lunges. Start by standing in a hip-distance stance. Bring your left foot back, and bend the left knee down toward the floor as you lower into a lunge. Both legs should be at 90-degree angles. Bring your left leg back to the standing position, then repeat the same motion with your right leg. Perform three sets of 10 reps for each leg.