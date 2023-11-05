10 Best Exercises To Melt 'Turkey Wing' Fat in Time for the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, many of us start to think about the upcoming delicious feasts and jolly gatherings. However, it's also the time of year when we want to look our absolute best in party dresses and stylishly festive attire. "Turkey wing" fat, also known as underarm fat or "bat wings," can be a common trouble area for many of my clients. However, with these 10 effective exercises to melt turkey wing fat in your arsenal, you can say goodbye to underarm fat and hello to toned, sculpted arms just in time for the holiday season.

Consistency and dedication to your fitness routine will be key to achieving the results you desire. Pair these exercises with a well-balanced diet, and you'll be well on your way to feeling confident and fabulous during your holiday celebrations. So, let's get to work and embrace the holidays with arms that are ready to shine!

Keep reading to learn all about the best exercises to melt turkey wing fat. And for more fitness inspiration, be sure to check out The #1 Daily Walking Workout To Slim Down.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are a fantastic exercise to tone and sculpt the underarm area. You can perform this exercise using a sturdy bench or chair.

Sit on the edge of the bench or chair with your palms resting on the edge. Slide your hips off the edge while keeping your legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Lower your body by bending your elbows until they form a 90-degree angle. Push your body back up using your triceps. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Pushups

Pushups are a classic exercise that effectively targets your triceps and chest, helping to reduce underarm fat.

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your elbows and keeping your back straight. Push your body back up, extending your arms completely. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Arm Circles

Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise to tone and strengthen your arm muscles, reducing underarm fat.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Start making small, controlled circles with your arms in a forward motion. After 30 seconds, switch to making circles in a backward motion. Complete three sets of 30 seconds.

Tricep Kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks isolate the triceps, helping to firm and shape the underarm area.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, hinge at the hips, and lean forward. Keep your upper arms close to your body, and extend your forearms behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement, then return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Bicep Curls

While primarily targeting the biceps, bicep curls also engage the triceps and help reduce underarm fat.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your back straight and your arms fully extended. Bend your elbows, curling the weights toward your shoulders. Lower the weights back down, extending your arms completely. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Plank Taps

Plank taps work on the entire arm and shoulder area, providing a comprehensive workout.

Start in a forearm plank position. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder, then return it to the floor. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, and return it to the floor. Continue alternating sides. Complete three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Tricep Pushdowns

Tricep pushdowns, often performed at the gym using a cable machine, are an effective exercise for targeting the triceps.

Attach a straight or rope attachment to a cable machine. Stand facing the machine, holding the attachment with both hands. Keep your upper arms close to your body, and push the attachment down until your arms are fully extended. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Diamond Pushups

Diamond pushups are a variation of traditional pushups that intensify the focus on the triceps.

Start in a pushup position, but place your hands close together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Lower your body, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push your body back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Arm Pulses

Arm pulses are an excellent way to build endurance and burn fat in the underarm area. You can perform this exercise with or without dumbbells, sitting or standing.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, arms in front of you. Next, lift both arms, extending them forward at shoulder height. Make small, quick pulses upward with your arms, keeping them straight. Continue for a set amount of time, then take a short break before repeating. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Lateral Raises

Lateral raises target the deltoids, helping to sculpt your shoulder area and reduce underarm fat.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your arms straight and your palms facing your thighs. Lift your arms out to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Lower your arms back down to your sides. Complete three sets of 15 reps.