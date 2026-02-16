4 Daily Exercises That Shrink Stomach Roll After 45, According to Trainers

There are much more effective ways to work your midsection than using ab machines at the gym.

If your goal is to shrink an unwanted stomach roll, you’re likely dialing in on ab machines at the gym. These machines help tighten and tone the abdominal region by building strength in the rectus abdominus. Training your abs can help lower body fat in the stomach, as the abdominal muscles work together to pull in your midsection.

That said, ab machines often fall short when it comes to engaging the deep stabilizing muscles of the core. There are far more effective ways to lean out the midsection. In fact, we spoke with an expert and learned four exercises you can do daily to shrink your stomach roll faster than ab machines after 45.

“These movements train the core in an upright, functional position where it actually works in daily life,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Ab machines often isolate surface muscles and increase spinal compression without improving posture or stability. After 45, deep core engagement, breathing, and whole-body coordination matter more than repetitive flexion. These exercises also support muscle mass and metabolic health, which influence belly fat more than machine-based ab work,” she adds.

Standing March With Core Brace

During this exercise, Canham says to “gently brace the abs as if tightening a belt and lift knees slowly.”

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height while swinging your right arm forward and left arm back. Keep your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, swinging your left arm forward and right arm back. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 20 controlled marches.

Sit-to-Stand

According to Canham, the sit-to-stand from a sturdy chair “builds leg and core strength while improving insulin sensitivity.”

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform this exercise for 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Standing Torso Rotations

For this exercise, you’ll twist or rotate from your ribcage with your arms relaxed to activate the obliques.

Start standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a medicine ball with arms extended ahead of you. Rotate from your core as you twist from side to side, keeping your hips square and feet planted on the ground. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 16 reps on each side.

Farmer’s Carry

As you walk while holding heavy weights, you’ll engage the deep core muscles while boosting posture.