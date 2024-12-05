The 4 Most Effective Exercises To Lose Your 'Dad Bod'
When men become more sedentary, they tend to gain fat around the belly and chest area, which can result in a "dad bod." If you want to lose fat and tone up, following just the right exercise routine and consuming a nutritious diet are essential. If you're unsure of where to begin, we have the most effective exercises to get rid of a dad bod for good.
Besides getting in regular cardio, you need to strength train consistently, at least two to three times weekly. When choosing your weight training exercises, you want to select compound movements, which incorporate multiple muscle groups at the same time. This helps you burn more calories, recruit more muscle fibers, and reach your fitness goals quickly.
Want to get back into a regular workout routine? I recommend starting with full-body workouts. Below is a sample session, complete with the four best exercises to get rid of a dad bod.
Dumbbell Front Squat
- Hold a pair of dumbbells up to your shoulders.
- Keep your core tight, push your hips back, and squat down until your quads are parallel to the ground.
- Drive through your heels and hips to stand back up, flexing your quads and glutes to finish.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.
Dumbbell Row
- Position yourself parallel to a workout bench so that one hand and knee are firmly planted on the surface for balance.
- Grip a dumbbell with your opposite hand and arm extending toward the floor.
- Pull the dumbbell up to your hip, squeezing your lats and upper back at the very end of the movement.
- Lower your arm, and get a nice stretch at the bottom before performing the next rep.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each arm.
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press
- Lie down flat on an incline bench, holding a pair of dumbbells.
- Position them straight up above you with your arms fully extended.
- Pull your shoulder blades back and down onto the bench as you lower the weights toward your chest.
- Get a solid chest stretch in, then press the weights back up to the starting position, squeezing your pecs and triceps at the top.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps.
Dumbbell Walking Lunges
- Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand.
- Step forward with one leg and firmly plant your foot.
- Lower into a lunge until your back knee gently touches the floor.
- Walk forward with the other leg, and repeat.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.