5 Best Weight-Loss Tips From Men Who Have Lost 50+ Pounds

Losing weight is a unique journey for each individual. However, a few key principles remain the same: It's essential to be dedicated to your efforts and experience a bit of trial and effort to see what works best for you. It's always inspiring to hear tried-and-true diet and workout tips from people who have successfully accomplished their goal weight. That's why we're here to share some of the best weight-loss tips from men who have lost 50+ pounds. Their hacks provide personal insights into strategies that may be effective for you, too.

1. Be Consistent

According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, many men who have achieved significant weight-loss progress established structured routines that emphasize consistency rather than intensity.

TikTok user Nasin (@nasinwright) documents his one-year weight-loss journey on TikTok, during which he dropped approximately 139 pounds. In one of his videos, Nasin shares a before-and-after transformation, captioning the clip with, "You stuck with it for a year," noting he was consistent with a calorie deficit.

2. Kick up Your Cardio

TikTok user @CharleyChefs outlines his go-to treadmill workout, which helped him lose an impressive 50 pounds. The best part? No running is required!

According to @CharleyChefs, "Instead of having 12 meals a day, we're going to set that incline to 12 instead … [and] set the speed to 4.5. This helped me a lot through my weight-loss journey, but high protein and being in a calorie deficit are just as important."

3. Stick To a Calorie Deficit

One crucial weight-loss tip that many men stress is sticking to a calorie deficit. In fact, TikTok user Kyle Smith (@tastyshreds) shares in a clip that he went from 270 to 210 pounds in six months—dropping 60 pounds—by following a calorie deficit.

Research has shown that calorie deficits of 500 to 700 daily calories have been utilized for weight loss, and many obesity guidelines recommend them.

4. Eat Plenty of Protein

Whether you want to slim down or achieve healthier eating habits—or both!—getting your fill of lean protein is essential. Foods that are high in protein can help you stay fuller for longer and promote weight loss.

"Many men find success with high-protein, lower-carb diets that include a variety of lean meats, whole grains, and vegetables, which support muscle retention and satiety," Goodson shares.

TikTok user Jacob Correia (@iampeachye1) shares the main meal he prepares that helped him lose over 130 pounds—and it's packed with protein. In a TikTok video, Correia whips up 99% lean ground turkey burger patties and assembles his burger with keto buns, onion, sugar-free BBQ sauce, mustard, spicy maple bourbon pickles, lettuce, and cheese.

5. Strength Train

When it comes to workouts, Goodson says combining resistance training with moderate cardio, such as interval training or brisk walking, is typically the most effective for fat loss and fitness improvement. "This balanced approach helps build and maintain muscle, which supports metabolism even at rest, making it easier to sustain weight loss," she explains.

TikTok user Braydon Barrett (@looklikeyoulift) says in a video, "Can you lose weight by just strength training and little to no cardio? Yes, you can. In fact, that's how I lost 65 pounds of body fat, and that's how I help men around the world do the exact same thing … I believe that strength is the most important physical attribute that you should be working on, and by doing so, you will improve your quality of life."