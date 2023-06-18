The Only 5 Exercises You Need To Lose 10 Pounds

No matter how much weight you're trying to lose, achieving your end goal can be quite an emotional, time-consuming journey. By establishing healthy lifestyle habits you'll actually stick with, though, the overall process can be much smoother sailing. A combination of diet (think: healthy fats, lean proteins, and complex carbs), exercise, and a calorie deficit is integral if you want to see the number on the scale go down. To get you moving with the fitness part of the equation, we spoke with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years. Ahead, Read shares five exercises to lose 10 pounds, along with why these particular exercises are beneficial to weight loss.

Of course, when the goal is to melt excess pounds off your body, quick results always sound the most appealing. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals who lose weight slowly and steadily (around one to two pounds each week) have a much better chance of maintaining their new weight and keeping excess weight at bay. It's all about fully committing yourself to the end goal, lifting yourself up along the way, and realizing your personal weight loss journey is not a race. According to Read, "It's crucial to remain consistent with your workout routine and diet. Weight loss won't happen overnight; it's a gradual process."

What makes these exercises so productive? Well, first off, they're compound movements, which activate more than one muscle group simultaneously. When compared to isolation exercises, compound movements lead to a greater number of calories burned. In addition, Read's exercises will help you boost your muscle mass, and as he puts it, "More muscle mass leads to a higher resting metabolic rate. This means that you continue to burn calories even when you're not exercising." Last but not least, the below exercises require a lot of energy to execute, which also results in torching more calories.

Keep reading to learn all about the five best exercises to lose 10 pounds.

1 Hex Bar Squats

"Also called Hex/trap bar deadlifts, these are a great full-body exercise, focusing on your lower body. They primarily target your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. They also are very easy on your shoulders, back, and knees," Read explains.

To set up, stand in the middle of the hex bar. Squat down to grab onto the handles, and drive up through your feet to stand up. Then, lower back down into a squat.

2 Romanian Deadlifts

"RDLs are excellent for targeting your posterior chain, which includes the muscles of your back, glutes, and hamstrings," Read tells us. "They also stimulate your core muscles, helping with stability and balance."

To set up for the RDL, hold a loaded barbell or a dumbbell in each hand. Press your hips back and keep your back straight as you lower the weight until it's below your knees. Then, bring the barbell or dumbbells back up to the starting position.

3 Decline Bench Press

"This exercise focuses on your chest, shoulders, and triceps, but also engages your core and lower body to provide a stable base for the lift," Read says.

To start the decline bench press, lie down flat on a decline bench below a racked barbell. Place your hands on the bar outside your shoulder span. Make sure your feet are hooked under the pad. Next, bring your shoulders back and down into the bench. Your spotter should help you unrack the barbell before you lower it down toward your chest. Then, press the weight upward as you extend your arms.

4 Bent-over Rows

The bent-over row is mainly an exercise for your back, but it also engages your biceps and shoulders, with your core and legs acting as stabilizers, Read explains.

To set up, plant your feet shoulder-width distance apart. You can either hold a set of dumbbells or a barbell in your hands. Press your hips back, and bend your knees just a bit. Then, row the weight up toward your torso, making sure your elbows don't stray far from your body. Then, extend your arms down once again.

5 Pushups

Get ready to engage your triceps, shoulder, and chest muscles with pushups. "Plus, maintaining proper form during a pushup involves your core, so you're also working those muscles simultaneously," Read adds.

Start in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders, your legs extended behind you, and your body forming a straight line. Then, bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Make sure your back doesn't dip as you press yourself back up to a high plank.