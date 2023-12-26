Here's How Much Green Tea You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

If you want to shed some extra pounds, drinking green tea can be a potent elixir to help shrink your waistline. While the online nutrition world points to rigorous workout routines and crash diets as powerful weight-loss tools, research shows that green tea consumption is associated with significant weight reduction. But how much green tea should you drink every day for weight loss? To find out, we chatted with Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements, who shares the optimal daily dosage of this soothing beverage to help you reach your weight loss goals. So, grab your favorite mug and read on to uncover how drinking green tea can help support your weight loss journey. And next up, don't miss the 17 Best Ab Exercises for Visible Results.

Green tea's role in weight loss:

Green tea is a belly fat blaster thanks to its rich antioxidant content. According to a 2021 study, green tea contains antioxidants called catechins that can boost metabolism and enhance fat burning. While it's not a miracle solution, incorporating green tea into your daily routine may complement a balanced diet and active lifestyle to promote healthy weight management.

"Green tea can play a supportive role in weight loss through several mechanisms," Best explains. "One key factor is its caffeine content, a natural stimulant known to boost metabolism temporarily. This increased metabolic rate may facilitate the burning of more calories, contributing to weight loss efforts. Secondly, green tea contains antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has been linked to enhanced fat oxidation. This means the body may become more efficient at utilizing fat for energy."

How much green tea should you drink for weight loss?

According to a 2013 study, drinking up to four cups of green tea a day can reduce body weight, waist circumference, and blood pressure. However, consuming green tea in excess doesn't necessarily translate to accelerated weight loss and could lead to unwanted side effects.

Best tells us, "Determining the optimal amount of green tea for weight loss can vary based on individual factors and personal tolerance to caffeine. However, studies have suggested that consuming around three to five cups of green tea daily may provide some benefits without excessive caffeine intake. It's essential to note that the caffeine content in green tea is lower than in coffee, but excessive consumption may still lead to side effects."

Green tea's potential side effects:

While green tea is generally considered safe for most people, its caffeine content can cause issues for those sensitive to it, leading to sleep issues or digestive discomfort. However, paying close attention to your body's response after consuming green tea and consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian can help prevent any adverse reactions.

"Green tea contains caffeine, and those sensitive to caffeine may experience side effects such as insomnia, jitteriness, increased heart rate, or digestive issues," says Best. "It's crucial to be mindful of overall caffeine intake from various sources. Additionally, green tea can interact with certain medications. It may interfere with iron absorption, so individuals with iron-deficiency anemia should consume it between meals. It can also interact with blood thinners, certain antipsychotics, and some other medications. Individuals taking prescription drugs should consult their healthcare provider before adding green tea to their routine."

Tips for incorporating green tea in a weight-loss diet:

The good news is incorporating green tea into your weight loss diet doesn't have to be complicated. Consider swapping sugary coffee beverages for a cup of warm or iced green tea as a refreshing, low-calorie alternative. Experiment with different flavors or blends to find what works best for you.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Drinking green tea between meals may help control hunger and reduce overall calorie consumption," explains Best. "Also, incorporating green tea into daily routines can create a sense of ritual and mindfulness around meals. Taking the time to enjoy a cup of tea may encourage more mindful eating habits, reducing the likelihood of overeating."