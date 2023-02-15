6 Exciting Steak Creations You Can Get at Fast-Food Chains Right Now

Steak is often seen as a symbol of luxury, and it can definitely be expensive. But there are plenty of spots selling it for cheaper than you'd think—if you know where to look. Recently, it seems you don't have to work too hard as fast-food restaurants keep debuting new steak-based dishes from towering sandwiches to breakfast burritos.

Many of these newly launched items pay homage to the iconic Philly cheesesteak, perhaps as an antidote to chicken fatigue. Whatever the reason, thinly sliced steak—traditionally ribeye— combined with gooey cheese, is a classic many can't pass up, especially at these prices. Everything on this list is huge and filling for less than $10.

Here are five of your favorite fast-good spots serving six hearty steak dishes.

RELATED: 7 Steakhouses That Offer the Best Value for Your Money

1 Domino's Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots

Domino's is known for its pizza, but the chain launched a few Hail Mary appetizers just before the Super Bowl. As part of its trio of Loaded Tots, it included a Philly Cheese Steak option that checked all the boxes.

We tasted all three of the limited-time offerings, and the steak one was by far the tastiest. The tots were perfectly crisped from the chain's hot pizza ovens and topped with thin slices of steak, sautéed onions, and green peppers held together with gooey layers of mozzarella and cheddar cheese and Alfredo sauce.

The Loaded Tots are available for $6.99 each as part of Domino's Mix & Match deal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Arby's Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Arby's Garlic Ribeye Sandwich is packed with good slices of real ribeye, which many chefs–and ordinary people—consider the best-tasting cut of steak. While it can be a messy affair, according to our exclusive taste test, the sandwich definitely delivers on big steak taste. The soft garlic roll, melted Swiss cheese, and crispy onions add depth to this sandwich.

Like most of the items on this list, it's available for a limited time for about $7, depending on the location.

3 Hardee's/Carl's Jr.'s Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger

Hardee's and Carl's Jr., which is the same chain with different regional names, released two new steak items in early February. They are expected to be in stores for a limited time.

The first is a new burger in its Thickburger line. If you want to truly go all out on the beef, Hardee's Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger has what you are looking for. For this massive sandwich, the chain's signature ⅓ pound burger is topped with thinly sliced ribeye, onions, peppers, and melted cheese, all on a mayo-slathered toasted potato bun. The Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger cost will vary depending on your location and restaurant but it is generally under $8.

While tossing a Philly cheesesteak on top of a burger sounds like an over-the-top move, Hardee's also has a burger called the Monster Double Thickburger. This monstrosity surpasses the measly 810 calories in this Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger by 510 calories.

4 Hardee's/Carl's Jr.'s Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito

If you're looking for a Philly cheesesteak experience at breakfast, Hardee's/Carl's Jr. locations have you covered. Instead of in a burger, you can get the same thinly sliced ribeye, fire-roasted onions, green peppers, and melted cheese with eggs in a warm tortilla. This handheld steak experience comes in at 550 calories. The burrito is in the $5 range depending on the restaurant you visit.

5 Sonic's Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese

At the end of last year, Sonic threw its steak grilled cheeses into the mix. The chain boldly combined bacon and steak for the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese, which is offered in a regular and spicy version. The original sandwich features two pieces of thick Texas toast stuffed with melted American cheese, slices of steak, grilled onions, crispy bacon, barbecue sauce, and mayo. The spicy version replaces the barbecue sauce with zesty cheese sauce and jalapeño.

Prices will vary by location but there have been reports that these sandwiches are a steal at about $5. The two sandwiches will only be around until Feb. 26. As you might expect, they come in at a hefty calorie price at 830 and 890 calories respectively.

6 McDonald's Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

No dish is more requested on McDonlad's social channels–except for maybe the beloved Snack Wrap—than the Steak, Egg, & Cheese Bagel. Late last year, McDonald's brought its bagel sandwiches back to the menu in select locations. This is truly one to try if you're a fan of the iconic steak and eggs breakfast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Steak, Egg, & Cheese Bagel features a surprisingly tasty bagel with a steak patty, sautéed onions, and American cheese. The sandwich's subtly spicy steak and top-notch cheese helped it win our breakfast bagel taste test. Again, this is available for a limited time, but McDonald's isn't saying how long it will be around.