12 Best Father’s Day Restaurant Deals

The earliest weeks of summer mean firing up the grill to cook hamburgers and hot dogs, filling up your pool, and shopping for that perfect Father's Day gift. While that gift may have been a necktie or gift card to his favorite hardware store over the years, why not switch things up and treat Dad to a spectacular meal out?

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16, this year, and restaurant chains around the nation want to help celebrate all things dad! Not only will these restaurants make sure your dad feels like royalty, but some are even offering great deals and promotions this time of year. From discounts to limited-time menu items, there are numerous opportunities to recognize and show appreciation for the special father or father figure in your life.

These deals include everything from pizza to brunch to steak dinners, so make sure you remember these restaurants when you book your Father's Day reservations.

Fleming's

Treat Dad to a memorable steak dinner this Father's Day at Fleming's. The steakhouse chain offers its three-course Father's Day menu, including various surf and turf items from filet mignon to lobster tail scampi. A three-course kid's menu is also available. To make sure you have plenty of time to enjoy, all locations will open one hour early at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, Jun 16.

Melting Pot

Who doesn't love dipping delectable food into a pot of melted cheese? And what better way to kick off the summer season with a Father's Day dinner at your local Melting Pot? The chain is launching a Forever Fondue promotion on June 16, available through August 1. This three-course experience includes a salad, endless entrée, and chocolate fondue for dessert. Melting Pot is beginning Forever Fondue just in time for Father's Day. Maybe you and dad can find a new go-to summer dinner spot with this promo.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Looking to keep things simple this Father's Day? How about ordering his favorite food—pizza—to enjoy at home with friends and family? Show your dad how much you love and appreciate him by ordering a heart-shaped pizza from Mountain Mike's Pizza. The fast-growing pizza chain will only offer this specialty menu item from June 13 through 16. In addition, Mountain Mike's Pizza is offering $3 off any heart-shaped pizza during this four-day period through its rewards app.

Bonefish Grill

Moms aren't the only ones who enjoy Sunday Brunch! To celebrate Father's Day, Bonefish Grill will open one hour early at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 16. Its newly revamped brunch menu includes Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict, Crème Brûlée French Toast, Crab and Fontina Cheese Frittata, and more.

Dave & Buster's

What better way to enjoy Father's Day with the entire family than at Dave & Buster's? The hybrid restaurant and arcade chain is already a great place to celebrate special occasions like birthday parties, so keep the fun going by recognizing dad. At Dave & Buster's this Father's Day, dad can enjoy $2 beers and 50% off all food for new and existing loyalty members. Families can also participate in a "Dad Games" series at Dave & Buster's arcades nationwide. Winners can win free Dave & Buster's for an entire year.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will have a special offer ready for dad if you download its Freddy's app before June 15. Those with the app by that date will receive a $5 off $15 reward for menu orders made on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16. This offer must be redeemed within the app in order to qualify.

Ocean Prime

Is your dad a seafood fan? Why not bring him to Ocean Prime for Father's Day brunch? The restaurant chain is offering a special brunch and dinner menu on Sunday, June 16. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the dinner menu includes a Woodford Reserve dry-aged ribeye with roasted garlic butter and Wagyu fat-infused Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned cocktail. Reservations are available online, so don't wait. Note that the Father's Day Brunch is not offered at every Ocean Prime location, so double-check before booking.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is more than just an all-you-care-to-eat upscale Brazilian steakhouse. Customers can also peruse its online butcher shop to bring home fresh cuts of meat for their next home meal. For Father's Day this year, Texas de Brazil fans can enjoy a free Angus ribeye from the butcher shop with any order. This deal is good now through June 16. This way, you can bring Dad's favorite restaurant directly to him without the hassle of reservations and grill up the perfect ribeye from Texas de Brazil.

The Palm

Fancy yourself a fancy steak dinner for Father's Day? The Palm will offer a special dinner for you and Dad on Sunday, June 16. Customers can delight in The Palm's King and Queen Cut Prime Rib, starting at $79. The Palm is known for its standout steaks, so if that sounds up your dad's alley, consider booking your reservations there. You can definitely pull out all the stops and have a Father's Day dinner to remember.

Claim Jumper

You may might know Claim Jumper as a regional California-based steakhouse chain. This Father's Day, it can be your go-to spot for a memorable family brunch. On Sunday, June 16, Claim Jumper will host a special Father's Day brunch buffet to celebrate dad. Note that this offer is not available at every Claim Jumper location, so be sure to double-check before booking your reservation.

Denny's

Moms aren't the only ones who enjoy breakfast in bed! Start your Father's Day celebrations by enjoying a scrumptious Denny's breakfast at home. In recognition of Father's Day, the restaurant chain will offer free delivery on all orders placed through dennys.com from June 14 through June 16. Whether your Dad prefers a classic Grand Slam breakfast or a Moons Over My Hammy Sandwich, he can dine on it without having to take a single step out of bed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pieology

Pizza chain Pieology, which specializes in custom pizza orders, is giving dads an extra reason to look forward to Father's Day weekend. This Father's Day and through Tuesday, June 18, Pies and Perks loyalty members will receive two free perks with a create-your-own (CYO) salad, pizza, or calzone purchase. This offer is available for both online and in-store purchases.