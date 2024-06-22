20 Fattiest Fast-Food Orders in America—Ranked

While fats are an important part of a healthy diet, it is possible to overdo it. Fat is more calorie-dense than protein or carbohydrates, and consuming too many calories—even from healthy fats—can lead to weight gain. If you're a fast-food regular, you're likely consuming more unhealthy fats (like saturated and trans fats) than healthy fats. Foods high in saturated fat, such as beef, poultry with the skin on, beef fat, cream, butter, lard, cheese, ice cream, coconut oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil, are common fixtures on fast-food menus, contributing to the fattiest fast-food choices.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get between 20% and 35% of their total calories from fat, which translates to about 44 to 78 grams of fat daily for a 2,000-calorie diet. Additionally, the American Heart Association suggests limiting saturated fat intake to about 5% to 6% of total calories, or roughly 13 grams daily for a 2,000-calorie diet. Excessive saturated fat consumption can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, raising the risk of stroke and heart disease.

To help you manage your total and saturated fat intake, we have compiled and ranked 20 of the fattiest fast-food orders in America, from least to highest fat content. Read on to discover which items to avoid, and for healthier alternatives, don't miss 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians.

Pizza Hut Big New Yorker Double Pepperoni

Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 980

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

The least fatty fast-food order we reviewed was Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Double Pepperoni Pizza. It is under your daily saturated fat limit at 21 grams of total fat and 10 grams of saturated fat per slice. However, most people will probably eat more than one slice, which increases the fat content of this order substantially with each slice.

Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla

Nutrition (Per quesadilla) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 26 g

Taco Bell's Chicken Quesadilla uses a three-cheese blend and a creamy jalapeno sauce. Despite those high-fat ingredients, its fat content, at 26 grams, was relatively low compared to other items we reviewed. However, it does contain 13 grams of saturated fat—an entire day's worth.

Panda Express Bejing Beef

Nutrition (Per 5.6-ounce serving) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 27 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 14 g

Of all the fast-food orders we reviewed, Panda Express Bejing Beef had the lowest fat, with 27 grams of total fat and just 5 grams of saturated fat. However, remember that you likely won't be eating the Bejing Beef on its own—you'll probably pair it with a side. Depending on the side you choose, this can significantly increase the fat content of your meal. For example, a side of chow mein adds an extra 20 grams of total fat and 3.5 grams of saturated fat. If you're trying to limit your fat intake, choose a lower-fat side, like steamed brown rice, which has just 4 grams of fat.

Dominos XL Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch, Hand-Tossed Crust

Nutrition (Per slice, ⅛ pizza) :

Calories : 530

Fat : 29 g (Saturated: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs 44 g (Fiber : 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 22 g

While Domino's Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza theoretically has a lower fat content than many other restaurant menu items we reviewed, that's only if you stick to a serving size of one-eighth of the pizza (approximately one slice). It's made with bacon, Parmesan white sauce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone on a provolone crust, and each slice has 29 grams of fat, which can add up with each additional slice. Even if you stick to the one-slice serving size, you're still getting 11 grams of saturated fat—almost a whole day's worth.

Starbucks Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 33 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 28 g

At 33 grams of fat, Starbucks' Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap is lower in fat than many of the products we reviewed. Still, at 13 grams of saturated fat, it contains an entire day's worth of saturated fat in one wrap. If you're looking for a breakfast at Starbucks that isn't loaded with fat, consider the Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap, which contains 8 grams of fat.

Arby's Half Pound Beef 'N Cheddar

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 39 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,530 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 49 g

Arby's Half Pound Beef 'N Cheddar Sandwich is lower in fat than some of the other half-pound sandwiches and burgers we reviewed, at 39 grams of total fat per sandwich. However, it contains 14 grams of saturated fat. If you want to reduce your fat intake, stick with the classic size, which has 20 grams of total fat and 6 grams of saturated fat per sandwich.

KFC Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition (Per pie) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 41 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,750 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 26 g

KFC's Chicken Pot Pie is made with fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, and carrots in a creamy sauce and baked in a flaky crust. While it has 41 grams of fat— much lower than some of the other items we reviewed—25 grams are saturated fat. That's almost double the daily recommended daily intake.

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 48 g

Of all McDonald's burgers, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is the highest-fat option, with 42 grams of total fat and 20 grams of saturated fat. If you're craving a double-meat burger, stick with the classic Double Cheeseburger, which contains about half the total fat and half the saturated fat.

Chick-fil-A Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 42 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

Chick-fil-A's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is made with a pork sausage patty, egg, cheese, and a buttermilk biscuit. Biscuits are traditionally made with butter, making them high in fat. Add this to the other high-fat ingredients, and you get a sandwich with more than a day's worth of saturated fat.

Dunkin' Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 52 g (Saturated fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 21 g

Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich can be ordered with several different bread products, but the croissant version is the highest-fat option. At 52 grams of total fat and 20 grams of saturated fat, this is one to skip if you're worried about heart health.

Popeyes Classic Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 53 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,875 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 36 g

Popeyes' Classic Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich combines a piece of buttermilk-battered, breaded chicken that takes a dunk in the deep fryer, plus mayo, cheese, and bacon. Altogether, it packs 53 grams of fat and 19 grams of saturated fat. If you want a lower-fat option, try the Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which isn't breaded and contains 29 grams of fat.

Sonic Drive-In Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake, Large

Nutrition (Per large shake) :

Calories : 1,440

Fat : 67 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 1,430 mg

Carbs : 192 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 149 g)

Protein : 29 g

Sonic Drive-In's Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake packs 67 grams of total fat and 32 grams of saturated fat in a large size. That's almost double the daily recommended saturated fat intake. If you're craving a shake, consider the mini caramel shake, which contains 15 grams of total fat and 12 grams of saturated fat. While it still contains a large amount of saturated fat, it's a far better choice than the Oreo Peanut Butter Shake.

Panera Bacon Mac and Cheese Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 1,030

Fat : 70 g (Saturated fat: 37 g)

Sodium : 2,590 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 36 g

Macaroni and cheese is a childhood classic, but that doesn't mean it's good for you. Panera's Bacon Mac and Cheese Bowl packs 70 grams of fat and 37 grams of saturated fat (almost three times the recommended daily intake) in a large size. If you're craving this classic, consider sharing it with a friend or opting for the cup size, which contains half the calories and fat of the large size.

Chipotle Burrito with Carnitas, White Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Fajita Veggies, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, and Queso Blanco

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1545

Fat : 76 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 2,930 mg

Carbs : 149 g

Protein : 62 g

The fat content of Chipotle orders can vary widely depending on which fillings you choose. Carnitas is the highest-fat protein option, while guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and queso blanco all increase the fat content. If you're watching your fat intake, choose lower-fat proteins like chicken or steak, and either skip or get light portions of sour cream, cheese, and queso blanco.

Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 78 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 1,910 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 45 g

With half a pound of beef, bacon, American cheese, and a creamy sauce, the Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack burger is one of the highest-fat fast-food burgers out there. With 78 grams of fat and 29 grams of saturated fat, this burger contains double the recommended daily saturated fat intake. If you're looking for a lighter option, consider the Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken, which contains 7 grams of fat.

Dairy Queen Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard, Large

Nutrition (Per large Blizzard) :

Calories : 1,650

Fat : 78 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 212 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 148 g)

Protein : 30 g

Dairy Queen's Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard packs 78 grams of fat in a large size. With soft-serve ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter, and peanut brittle, this treat far exceeds daily saturated fat recommendations at 32 grams. If you want to enjoy this treat without getting too much fat, choose the mini version, which has 20 grams of fat, 9 grams of which are saturated.

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

With three-quarters of a pound of beef, bacon, American cheese, and mayonnaise, Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple burger clocks in at 86 grams of fat, 36 grams of which are saturated (almost three times the daily recommended intake). If you're craving a burger with bacon and cheese, consider choosing the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, which has 23 grams of fat and eight grams of saturated fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway The Beast Footlong Sub

Nutrition (Per footlong sub) :

Calories : 1,460

Fat : 88 g (Saturated fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 4,160 mg

Carbs : 90 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 80 g

With half a pound of meat, cheese, mayo, and parmesan vinaigrette, the footlong The Beast sub from Subway has 88 grams of fat, with 28 grams of saturated fat—more than double the recommended daily intake. If you're watching your fat intake, opt for the 6-inch version or choose a sub with leaner meat such as chicken or turkey.

Carl's Jr./Hardee's Double Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 93 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 2,300 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 73 g

With two beef patties, guacamole, bacon, cheese, and a creamy Santa Fe sauce, Carl's Jr. Double Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger contains 93 grams of fat, with 31 grams of saturated fat. While some of the fats are healthy fats from guacamole, this burger still far exceeds the recommended saturated fat intake of 13 grams per day.

The Fattiest Fast-Food Order Is… the Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 94 g (Saturated fat: 33 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 59.5 g (Fiber: 4.3 g, Sugar: 15.1 g)

Protein : 82.5 g

With three beef patties, bacon, and cheese, Burger King's Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese is the fattiest fast-food order we reviewed, with 94 grams of total fat and 33 grams of saturated fat. While it does contain some healthy ingredients like lettuce and tomatoes, this burger is one to skip if you're watching your fat intake.