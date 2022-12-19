The statistics for high cholesterol are alarming, so it's essential for your health to know the 15 foods that can cause high cholesterol, ranked by saturated fat content. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL." While there are unmodifiable risk factors like age and family history, there are things we can do to help prevent the deadly condition like eating a healthy diet. One is targeting saturated fats, which tend to increase cholesterol levels in the blood. "People who are at risk for high cholesterol are those who have a diet high in saturated fats, obese individuals, and those with a genetic predisposition known as familial hyperlipidemia or hypercholesterolemia," Jesse Feder, a personal trainer and registered dietitian with My Crohn's and Colitis Team tells us. "Saturated fats are the bad fats that raise your LDL or bad cholesterol levels. This can lead to high cholesterol over time. People who are overweight or obese, typically have diets high in fats/calories that can lead to increased cholesterol levels."

The CDC says having high cholesterol, "raises the risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death, and for stroke, the fifth leading cause of death." Having healthy lifestyle choices and limiting harmful foods that have saturated fat lowers the risk of high cholesterol. The American Heart Association "recommends aiming for a dietary pattern that achieves 5% to 6% of calories from saturated fat. For example, if you need about 2,000 calories a day, no more than 120 of them should come from saturated fat. That's about 13 grams of saturated fat per day." To help kickstart a healthier way to eat, Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with dietitians who reveal which foods are high in saturated fat and can cause high cholesterol, and ranked them from bad-for-you to the #1 worst. Read on to see what made number one.

15 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Processed Meat (Bacon, Sausage, Bologna, Etc)

Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, MPH, RD is a senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author with Cambridge university Press, of the new book, RECIPE FOR SURVIVAL tells us, "Processed meats are a known carcinogen – especially for colorectal cancer. But, these meats also are high in saturated fat and metabolites (TMAO) that increase cholesterol on their own as well as inflammation through IGF-1, insulin, and negatively affect the microbiome. Once again, all of these factors combined increase cholesterol levels and LDL cholesterol levels." The USDA says bacon has 1.1 grams of saturated fat. The BMJ says, "Processed meat accounted for 16% of saturated fat intake, while unprocessed (carcass) meat was 5%, fish 1% and eggs 1% of saturated fat intake."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

14 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Sugar-Based Cereals

Trista Best, a Registered Dietitian, Environmental Health Specialist and Adjunct Nutrition Professor tells us, "1 Cup Nature's Path Panda Puffs (Organic) has 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 3 grams of fiber, 9 grams of added sugar. 1 Cup Quaker Cap'n Crunch has 0.5 grams of saturated fat, <1 gram of fiber, 16 grams of added sugar. Cereals made with added sugar and low amounts of fiber place the consumer at risk for chronic illnesses like high cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The lack of fiber makes sugary cereals useless in removing cholesterol circulating in the blood as opposed to a high fiber cereal made with whole grains and little to no added sugar. When selecting a cereal for breakfast or even as a snack consumers should be aware of the nutrient content as these cereals are often high in saturated fat as well, even those marketed as being healthy. Read nutrition labels and ingredients lists for nutrients to avoid when considering your cholesterol levels."

13 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Eggs

Nichole Dandrea, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Purely Planted and Author of The Fiber Effect tells us, "Egg yolks contain almost 5 grams of fat, including 1.6 grams of saturated fat per large egg per the USDA nutrient database. Most people use 2–3 eggs in dishes like an omelet or a scramble, increasing the saturated fat to 3.2 to 4.8 grams per serving. What's more, eggs are high in a compound called phosphatidylcholine. Phosphatidylcholine is converted by intestinal bacteria to trimethylamine, which is then oxidized in the liver to trimethylamine N-oxide or TMAO. Studies show that subjects with high TMAO levels may be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke."

12 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Red Meat

According to Hunnes, "Red meat increases cholesterol levels for several reasons. It is inflammatory – which in and of itself may increase LDL (bad cholesterol) and total cholesterol levels. Red meat also increases TMAO and IGF-1 (an inflammatory marker). We are constantly learning more that there are relationships between inflammation, TMAO, and increased cholesterol levels." The Mayo Clinic says, "Wondering which cuts of beef are the leanest? Check the label. The labels on cuts of beef are considered nutrition claims, so they're subject to government regulations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates whether cuts of beef can be labeled as "lean" or 'extra lean' based on their fat and cholesterol content."

11 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Deep-Fried Foods

Hunnes tells us, "These can be fried in trans fats (or saturated fats) and that factor alone can increase cholesterol levels. In addition to that, most deep-fat fried foods are often coated with white flour/starch and are high in simple-carbohydrate to begin with, which in our body, acts like sugar. This increases IGF-1, insulin, and other inflammatory markers in the blood, which is associated with increased cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels."

10 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Processed Foods

Lisa Richards, a nutritionist and author of the Candida Diet says examples of processed foods include Hungry Man Boneless Fried Chicken Meal, which has 7g saturated fat / 1120 mg sodium. Processed foods have been targeted as the main source of saturated fat in the standard American diet. The inflammatory nature of processed foods makes them a sneaky culprit of high cholesterol. They are made with refined carbohydrates, added sugar, and hydrogenated oils most often. These characteristics raise the amount of saturated fat and inflammatory ingredients of processed foods. When the body is chronically inflamed it can both raise your LDL (bad) cholesterol while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol. The amount of sodium in many processed foods, especially frozen convenience meals, are another way this category of food can be detrimental to heart health."

9 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Certain Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Etc.)

Best says, "One tablespoon of palm oil equals 7 grams of saturated fat. 1 tablespoon of coconut oil equals 12 grams of saturated fat. These oils are often touted for being healthier to cook with than others, but when considering their impact on cholesterol this is not necessarily the case. Both of these tropical plant oils are high in saturated fat and are commonly used in large quantities as both cooking aids and ingredients. When sauteing vegetables in an attempt to be healthier palm or coconut oils as a significant amount of saturated fat to a dish, unnecessarily. Water can be used in place of oils to saute or other liquids like balsamic vinegar or soy sauce."

8 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Poultry With the Skin On

Richards says, "Chicken skin is 100 grams per serving and has 9g saturated fat. Poultry is a food category that doesn't get much attention for its potential for raising cholesterol, which can be dangerous as individuals at risk for high cholesterol consume it thinking otherwise. When the skin is removed the saturated fat content of chicken and other forms of poultry goes down significantly. However, leaving the skin on can contribute to higher blood cholesterol and is common in dishes like chicken salad, rotisserie chickens, and baked or fried chicken. When preparing a meal with poultry, remove the skin, or at least the majority of it, to cut down on the amount of saturated fat the meal contains."

7 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Certain Chocolate

Feder explains, "30g of dark chocolate has approximately 9g of saturated fat. It is a common misconception that since dark chocolate contains antioxidants and doctors recommend having it, that you can have as much as you want. Unfortunately this is not entirely true, dark chocolate does have antioxidants and health benefits but should only be eaten in moderation. Additionally, having above 70% dark chocolate is better for your health and is best to avoid or limit milk. chocolate. Milk chocolate has just as much if not more saturated fat and also contains more sugar and no health benefits."

6 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Frozen Blended Coffees (ie. Frappuccino)

Best says, a 16 ounce Caramel Frappuccino has 10 grams of saturated fat and 54 grams of added sugar. "These sugary coffee blends are often used more for their filling nature as a replacement for actual food than their coffee content. They are relatively low in caffeine, some having no caffeine at all, and high in saturated fat and added sugar. Consumers are better off making their own blended coffee where the ingredients can be controlled and cholesterol lowering ingredients can be added, like ground flax and almond milk. Just one of these drinks is filled with around 10 grams of saturated fat and over 50 grams of added sugar for 16 ounces."

5 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Full Fat Dairy (Ice Cream, Cheese, Butter)

Best shares, "1 Cup of standard vanilla ice cream has approximately 10 grams of saturated fat. One tablespoon of standard butter has 7 grams of saturated fat. Ice cream and butter are staple items in just about every refrigerator and freezer. There is nothing inherently bad about this, but for those at risk for high cholesterol consuming these on a regular basis can cause cholesterol to rise quickly. Full fat dairy products, like ice cream and butter, contain a significant amount of saturated fat. This is especially when considering the amount that is used and their high fat ingredients that are often paired with them. For instance, ice cream is commonly topped with other foods high in saturated fat such as chocolate syrups, candies, and whipped cream. When it comes to full fat dairy products like butter, the regularity at which they are used is the primary concern. Butter can be used during the cooking process and as an ingredient making it likely that the dish will be high in saturated fat. Rather than turning to full fat dairy, consider lower fat options or cut down on the amount of times they are consumed."

4 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: A Breakfast Sandwich ala the Sausage McMuffin With Egg

Dandrea says, "Any fast food or diner sausage egg biscuit or muffin is a triple whammy due to the saturated fat in the butter used to make the biscuit, the saturated fat in the bacon, and the saturated fat in the egg. McDonalds Sausage McMuffin with Egg has 10 grams of saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends a saturated fat intake of 5–6% of total calories. Based on a 2000 calorie diet, that would be a total of 11-13 grams a day. One McMuffin, or an equivalent breakfast sandwich with sausage and egg, contains nearly all of the saturated fat you should have in one day."

3 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Thai Food (From a Restaurant)

Richards says for 2.5 cups of Pad Thai, there's approximately 10 – 20 grams of saturated fat depending on location. Thai food is delicious and often considered a healthy alternative to Chinese or Japanese takeout. Unfortunately, the majority of dishes are made with coconut milk, a plant based milk alternative that is high in saturated fat. This fact alone can make a Pad Thai dish raise cholesterol levels, not considering the amount of added sugar that is often used in these dishes. There are plenty of options to create your own, healthier, Pad Thai and other Thai meals at home where you can know exactly what is going into your meal and the amount of saturated fat it contains."

2 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Certain Nuts

Feder says, "Nuts tend to be high in fats, most are high in healthy fats whereas some are higher in saturated fats. Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, and cashews are the ones highest in saturated fats. Per 100g, these nuts contain 16g, 12g, 9g, respectively. While they can still be healthy in moderation, if you are trying to watch your saturated fat intake I would opt for other nuts such as almonds, peanuts, and walnuts."

1 Food That Can Cause High Cholesterol: Cheese-Based Foods (Macaroni and Cheese, Pizza, Etc.)

Best says, "One cup of Shredded Cheddar Cheese has 26 grams of saturated fat. These cheese-based foods are typically made with traditional cheddar cheese that has been shredded. With more than 1 cup likely being used for each recipe this puts these dishes easily between 50 and 100 grams of saturated fat. A medium cheese pizza made with mozzarella cheese will reach 25 to 50 grams of saturated fat for the entire pizza. The saturated fat and sodium content of these dishes, along with the lack of dense nutrition overall, makes them a cholesterol raising risk. If you must consume these types of dishes, consider switching to lower fat cheese options, reducing the amount of fat a recipe calls for, or option for a cheese-less pizza loaded with veggies."