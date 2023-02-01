Your Favorite Fast Food Burger According To Your Zodiac Sign

One's zodiac sign is said to influence everything from who we fall in love with to the career that we choose. So it isn't such a stretch that some of the most popular fast-food burgers also happen to align with the personalities and preferences of each zodiac sign. Do you crave extra cheese or find yourself inexplicably drawn to extra pickles? It could be written in the stars.

We consulted real astrologers to find out which popular fast-food burgers are perfect for each particular zodiac sign. Find out which sign has got to have a McDonald's Big Mac and who will go out of their way for a Double-Double Animal Style cheeseburger at In-N-Out. If you're craving something new, see if the universe is pointing you in toward a burger you've never tried before.

Aries: Double Del Cheeseburger from Del Taco

As strong and confident as Aries may be, that's not to say they don't have an indecisive side to their personality as well. "Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, passion, and intensity, the classic Double Del Cheeseburger from Del Taco perfectly caters to Aries' desire for classic, bold flavors, adventurous tastes, and a touch of spice," explains Charlotte Kirsten, Astrologer and founder of Typically Topical (an astrology and esoteric blog). Inside this juicy concoction, Aries can find comfort in each of the burger patties getting their own slice of American cheese, with a refreshing complement of sliced tomatoes, onions, and shredded lettuce.

Taurus: Sourdough Jack from Jack in the Box

Not only does Taurus always know what they want, but they also don't have a care in the world if it's different or out of the ordinary from what others enjoy. Your average burger may come with bright yellow cheese and/or on a sesame bun, but as Kirsten puts it, a "Taurus can't help but surround themselves with food and drinks that reflect their exquisite yet eclectic taste."

That's where the Sourdough Jack from Jack in the Box comes in. From the melty swiss cheese and extra crispy hickory-smoked bacon to the buttery sourdough bread, this unique burger is more than "enough to satisfy any Taurus' love of richness and sensual pleasure," Kirsten says.

Gemini: Shack Stack burger from Shake Shack

Kirsten describes Gemini as "the social butterfly of the zodiac," because they're most known for having both memorable and dualistic personalities. "Ruled by Mercury, the planet of possibilities, Shake Shack's Stack Burger with its variety of toppings, tangy yet slightly sweet sauces, and [the] 'shroom burger perfectly complements [Gemini's] spontaneous and curious nature," she explains.

Cancer: Sliders from White Castle

If you know a Cancer, you may know they typically carry a lot of emotions since their heart feels like home. "White Castle's sliders are the perfect option for the comfort-seeking crab," Kirsten says.

There are a bunch of slider variations to choose from at White Castle, like classic cheeseburger style or double stacked with an extra mini bun. "Not only do they effortlessly mimic grandma's rustic home cooking and traditional old-school flavors, but they're a perfect tear-and-share," she goes on to say, Cancers could even "pair with a side of soft, fluffy onion rings and you've got a winning comfort combo."

Leo: Double-Double Animal Style cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger

Leo is one zodiac sign that lives to be the center of the universe, and rightfully so since their symbol is the lion—the ruler of the jungle. "Because of their naturally gregarious and larger-than-life persona, Leos' firm favorite fast food burger is undoubtedly In-N-Out's borderline excessive Animal Style Double-Double Cheeseburger," explains Rachel Clare, an Astrologer at Mysticsense.

When Leos order a burger from In-N-Out Animal Style, they should expect a whirlwind of bold satisfaction from the chain's flavorful secret spread and an overflowing cheesiness from the extra American slices every Double-Double gets gifted with. It may not be on legit the menu, but a Leo doesn't follow everyone else anyways.

Virgo: Sourdough Jack from Jack in the Box

Another zodiac sign that could thoroughly enjoy the Sourdough Jack from Jack in the Box is Virgo. This is because, "as an Earth sign, Virgos are more grounded and modest than the exuberant Fire or whimsical Air signs," Clare says.

Luckily, the Sourdough Jack isn't loaded with too many or adventurous ingredients, which can be comforting to Virgos who look for simplicity in their food. In addition to taste, Clare notes that this burger is "one of the less excessive on the fast-food market, [so] Virgo needn't worry about drawing attention or raising an eyebrow when ordering this treat."

Libra: SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger from Sonic Drive-In

With an extravagant personality on the inside and an aesthetically pleasing appearance on the outside, a Libra may sometimes be hard to please when it comes to an ideal meal. That being said, Sonic Drive-In offers one burger that serves Libras admirably.

"Venus-ruled Libra loves the balance and harmony this spicy yet cool combo adds to their day," Kirsten says, and "the mighty SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger ticks all the right boxes. Double patties, melted cheese, diced onions, ketchup, mayo, all the trimmings plus jalapenos, bacon, and chili?"

Scorpio: Baconator from Wendy's

Since Scorpios are so faithful and reliable, it's no surprise that they're drawn to Wendy's most popular burger staple on the menu. The Baconator is similar to Scorpios, because "there's always more beneath the surface than meets the eye," according to Kirsten, both are "true embodiments of passion, power, and resilience." The zodiac symbol is also "just like this spicy and over-loaded cheeseburger, Scorpios can have one *almighty* sting thanks to their ruler, the mystical planet of Pluto."

Sagittarius: Whopper from Burger King

Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that absolutely loves to travel and often seeks out nature or any kind of adventure really, as long as they can stay on the go. As a result of being a free-spirited nomad, Sagittarius "need a burger they can find literally anywhere at any time, and what better than the perfectly seasoned Whopper from the global Burger King chain," Kirsten says.

"Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of opportunity, Sagittarius values experience over fine dining, so will readily opt for something that can be eaten within minutes." You can take the expensive, fancy stuff elsewhere, a Sagittarius will reach for something easy and timeless so they can carry on with their next quest for life.

Capricorn: Big Mac from McDonald's

"Capricorns are a no fuss, play-by-the-rules type of character," Clare shares, this is why they stick to the fast food chain that set the standard for burgers in America. In a Big Mac from McDonald's, a Capricorn can depend on consistency anywhere they go. Burger patties and cheese are stacked like a science, but the best part is McD's tasty Mac sauce that never changes and always hits the spot.

"They aren't exactly the most spontaneous sign in the zodiac, constrained by their orderliness and seriousness," she explains, "this means that not only is the humble Big Mac their go-to, but they aren't about to stray from their regular order any time soon."

Aquarius: Little Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys

Thanks to Five Guys' easily customizable cheeseburgers, Aquarius' are free to let their creative energy take over and load up the burger of their dreams. It's very possible that ordering a "Five Guy's Little Bacon Cheeseburger with its two patty-burger, two strips of crispy bacon, and melted American cheese topped with a caramelized exterior is exactly that," Kirsten says. "Aquarius lives the by the motto of 'you only live once' and truly believe's that life is meant to be one big celebration. Anything that doesn't fall under that category can make a swift exit."

Pisces: Butter Burger ("The Original") from Culver's

A classic burger is a burger that Pisces can romanticize all they want. For the sensitive zodiac sign, this burger comes with nostalgic times and the feeling of falling in love after one bite. And as Kirsten puts it, "Ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusion and escapism, this visionary fish (Pisces symbol) uses their culinary palette as a form of self-expression. That's what makes Culver's Butter Burger so perfect; butter-brushed cloud buns with a fresh beef patty and a generous portion of crinkle-cut fries. Soft, comforting, and oh so moreish, just like a Pisces!"