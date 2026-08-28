4 Morning Exercises That Firm Sagging Arms Faster Than Weights After 60

These morning moves serve as a great place to get started defining your arms.

Science says that strength training for 90 to 120 minutes each week could lead to a longer life. In fact, one study followed more than 147,000 individuals for 30 years. The researchers found that this dedicated strength regimen was associated with a lower risk of mortality, particularly related to neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

Strength training clearly works; however, lifting heavy weights isn’t the only way to achieve meaningful results. If you’re trying to tone and define your arms, we have a routine to consider. We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who shares four morning exercises that can help firm sagging arms after 60.

“I chose these [exercises] because they cover pushing, pulling, elbow strength, shoulder strength, and overhead movement. Those are the patterns you need for carrying groceries, opening doors, pushing yourself out of a chair, and putting something onto a shelf,” Siwicki tells us. “The advantage of this morning routine is that it is accessible enough to do consistently and prepares the arms and shoulders for everything else you do that day.”

That said, if your goal is to build as much strength as possible, you’ll eventually need to add progressively heavier resistance. But these moves serve as an excellent starting point.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Narrow Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands narrower than shoulder-distance apart on the surface at chest level. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press through your palms to return to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

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Towel Pull-Aparts

Begin standing tall. Hold the ends of the towel in each hand in front of you, arms fully extended. Pull outward as hard as you can without letting go of the towel. Use control to return to the start position.

Wall Angels