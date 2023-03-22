The Best 5-Minute Workouts To Increase Endurance as You Age

When it comes to squeezing exercise into a very busy lifestyle, we feel your pain. But you'll like the good news we're about to spill today, because Eat This, Not That! spoke with Mike Bohl, MD, MPH, ALM, a member of our Medical Expert Board and a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach who has helped develop the Body Program at Ro, with you in mind. We have the scoop on curating the best five-minute workouts to increase endurance as you age, and it's sure to make you feel great. Keep reading to learn more, and next, don't miss The Best Cardio Exercises To Boost Your Endurance as You Age.

The difference between muscular endurance and cardiorespiratory endurance.

What you may not know about exercise endurance is that there are different types. On the one hand, muscular endurance is having the muscular ability to perform more without getting tired. On the other hand, cardiorespiratory endurance enables you to work out more aerobically without experiencing shortness of breath.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Bohl tells us, "You build muscular endurance by doing strength training and by lifting lighter weights but for more repetitions. Therefore, a five-minute exercise depends on the type of muscular endurance you want to increase. Focus on your target muscle groups, and pick three to five different exercises that you do with high repetitions and few breaks."

When it comes to building cardiorespiratory endurance, it's all about performing cardiovascular exercise. Every two to three days, make it your goal to bump up the speed a bit. As time passes, you'll be able to go faster without being as fatigued.

When it comes down to it, endurance has to do with your being able to keep up with any activity you are performing. The absolute best method to increase your endurance? Dr. Bohl recommends, "Push yourself to do the activity for longer and longer."

It's challenging to build solid endurance by limiting your exercise to just five minutes each day, so truly the more time you can dedicate, the more endurance you will build. "Over the period of a couple of weeks, you may notice you're able to lift more weight at higher reps or run faster for a five-minute period than you were able to at the beginning. But to really increase endurance, exercise needs to be a bigger part of your day than just five minutes," Dr. Bohl says.

You're sure to be inspired once you get started. Begin with five minutes, and the sky is the limit!

Always keep safety in mind. It's always a smart idea to consult your physician before initiating any vigorous workout plan into your routine. But if you only have five minutes and want to start building endurance, below are the best ways to do it.

1. Go for a run.

According to Nike.com, you can increase your endurance by running as often as you're able to. Consistency is king, and if you can run three or four times each week, all the better! It's important to start at an easy distance and pace, and give yourself sufficient time for your body to adjust and recover. As you build up your endurance, you can run longer and more often.

2. Use an elliptical.

Working out on an elliptical will make you feel like you're running, without putting major stress on your joints, WebMD explains. This cardio machine provides a stellar total-body workout that torches calories and puts your legs and arms to work. You can even reverse your pedaling in order to activate different groups of muscles. Plus, the elliptical can help you preserve your endurance while decreasing your chance of suffering from an injury, WebMD points out.

3. Hop on your stationary bike.

Doing a workout on a stationary bike is a great way to enhance your endurance. It may even introduce you to a new interest in cycling! Once again, the more time you spend on the bike, the more endurance you will build. You can build endurance with less time by increasing your intensity level, bicycling.com explains. Challenge yourself and try to extend your time and distance a bit every few weeks.

4. Climb on a stair climber.

Climbing stairs is a stellar workout. If you don't have access to a stair climber, you can simply walk up steps whenever possible, SportsRec suggests. For instance, when you're running errands or out and about, always opt for the steps rather than the escalator or elevator. If you live in an apartment or condo, this is a super easy change! To bump up the goodness, consider taking two steps at once. It's a bit more difficult at first, but it will actually use less energy and get you to your destination faster! Be safe.