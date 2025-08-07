 Skip to content

Over 40? If You Can Complete These 8 Flexibility Moves, Your Body Is Decades Younger

These flexibility tests are a solid indicator of strength, mobility, balance, and coordination.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 7, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Flexibility serves as a key indicator of your “biological age” and functional fitness. According to Dr. Syd Young, owner and physical therapist at OutWellness, flexibility—especially in the lower body—has been linked to better mobility, enhanced mental wellness, and less of a reliance on caregivers as you age. That’s why we chatted with the experts who share eight flexibility moves that signal your body’s decades younger after 40.

As you age—even if you lead an active lifestyle—mobility typically declines. This is caused by the natural stiffening of joint capsules and tendons, along with shifts in muscle, cartilage, collagen, and connective tissue, says Dr. Amani Taylor, DPT at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers – Affton.

“When flexibility decreases, it becomes harder to maintain the strength, balance, and endurance needed for daily tasks. This can lead to a loss of independence, reduced quality of life, and greater risk of hospitalization,” Taylor adds. “Consistent mobility drills help maintain joint health, keep the body moving through its full range, and support all other aspects of movement.”

Mobility exercises soothe your joint tissues by boosting circulation and synovial fluid flow. “This prevents stiffness and promotes a healthy range of motion and recovery as we age,” Dr. Young explains.

Keep in mind that flexibility doesn’t simply mean being “fit.” Rather, “it’s about preserving your body’s ability to move freely, safely, and confidently as you age,” Dr. Young says.

Below, we have six flexibility moves that reveal whether your body’s decades younger. They provide essential insight into your strength, mobility, coordination, and balance.

Sit-And-Reach Test

sit and reach stretch test
Shutterstock

“This classic test measures hamstring and lower back flexibility,” Dr. Young notes. “Limited range here is associated with greater risk of low back pain, impaired gait, and fall risk in older adults.”

  1. Begin seated on the floor with your legs extended.
  2. Reach your hands toward your toes.

The 60-Second Standing Challenge That Predicts Your Longevity

Chair Sit-And-Reach

Senior caucasian woman doing yoga at home on chair
Shutterstock

“A seated version of the sit-and-reach, this test is especially useful for older adults and can signal early mobility limitations or joint stiffness,” Dr. Young tells us.

  1. Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair.
  2. Extend one leg straight out in front of you, heel planted on the floor and toes pointing upward.
  3. Keep the other foot flat on the ground.
  4. Place one hand on top of the other as you extend your arms and reach forward toward the foot of your extended leg.
  5. Maintain a straight back.
  6. Repeat on the other side.

If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Exercises After 50, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

Back Scratch Test

According to senior physiotherapist, cause inability to reach left hand behind shoulder is a reduced presence of male hormone testosterone during the aging process, reduced flexibility muscle mass
Shutterstock

“This shoulder mobility assessment reflects upper-body flexibility,” Dr. Young explains. “Limited motion can impact daily tasks like dressing and reaching. It’s a core part of senior fitness testing protocols.”

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Reach one arm overhead, bend that elbow, and try to touch your upper back.
  3. At the same time, reach your opposite arm up and behind your back, attempting to touch or overlap your fingertips.
  4. Switch sides.

The 16 Best Exercises To Regain Your Balance After 60

Sitting-Rising Test

Woman Doing Sitting and Rising Test at Home
Shutterstock
  1. Begin seated cross-legged on the floor.
  2. Try to stand up without using your hands or knees for support.
  3. Begin with 10 pounds—each time you use support, deduct a point.

If Your Body Can Handle These 6 Tests, You’re Aging Like a Pro

Deep Squat

woman on beach performing deep squat stretches for weight loss
Shutterstock

“This move reflects ankle, hip, and spinal mobility,” Dr. Young points out. “If you can perform a controlled deep squat (heels down, chest up), it’s a strong marker of overall mobility and functional aging.”

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Bend your knees and squat as low as you’re comfortably able to, keeping your chest tall and heels down.

Most People Fail This 60-Second Balance Test—Can You Pass?

The Thomas Test

Healthy woman on black mat getting into Knees-to-Chest Pose during training session in fitness studio. Attractive lady in sportswear exercising Apanasana due to daily yoga workout routine in gym.
Shutterstock

“If the resting leg lifts during this exercise, that indicates tightness in the hip flexors, which directly impact hip and lower back mobility,” Dr. Young says.

  1. Lie flat on your back.
  2. See how far you’re able to pull your knee toward your chest while the opposite leg stays rested.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

Cat-Cow

young woman doing cat cow yoga pose
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees.
  2. For cow pose, breathe in, drop your belly toward the floor, concave your back, and gaze upward.
  3. For cat pose, breathe out, round your back, tuck your chin in toward your chest, and tuck your tailbone.

Thread the Needle

thread the needle yoga pose
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees.
  2. Breathe in as you reach your right arm toward the sky.
  3. Keep your left hand pressed firmly into the floor.
  4. Exhale as you reach your right arm under your left arm.
  5. Rest your right shoulder and ear on the workout mat.
  6. Gaze toward the left.
  7. Hold for 10 to 20 full deep rounds of breath.
  8. Repeat on the left side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Embracing Mindfulness with Thread The Needle Pose (Parsva Balasana) Yoga Pose. Over 40? If You Can Complete These 8 Flexibility Moves, Your Body Is Decades Younger. Cover

    8 Flexibility Tests To Reveal Your Fitness Age

  • Horizontal outdoors shot of sportive man pushing up during workout. 6 Mirror Moves That Build More Strength Than Weights After 45. Cover

    6 Mirror Moves To Get Stronger After 45

  • Silhouette of male doing push ups. n3 Bodyweight Tests That Reveal Your True Fitness Age After 40. Cover

    3 Fitness Tests To Reveal Your True Age

  • If You Do These 8 Things Daily After 50, You'll Live 10+ Years Longer Middle aged couple exercising together on the beach this summer. Cover

    Do These 8 Things Daily To Live Longer After 50

  • Fitness man doing bodyweight glute single leg floor bridge lift exercises. Fit athlete training glutes muscles with one-legged floor bridge butt raise in summer outdoor gym on grass.4 Home Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than CrossFit After 50. Cover

    4 Home Moves That Burn Belly Fat After 50

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.