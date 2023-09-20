7 Best Floor Exercises For a Ripped Chest

A well-defined and muscular chest is a goal I see among many of my male clients. Understandably so, as a chiseled chest and a more toned upper body are staples of the classic male physique. While bench presses and dumbbell flies are great for chest development, there are effective floor exercises that can help you achieve a ripped chest using little or no equipment. Combined with a protein-rich diet, floor exercises can be just as effective at building a muscular chest. If you want to improve your chest area and get muscular, I have eight of my favorite floor exercises for a ripped chest.

The below exercises will fire up your pectoral muscles, helping you build a strong and defined chest. Aim to hit three to four sets of 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise. You can combine them into three to four weekly workouts for a comprehensive floor chest routine. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, be sure to check out the 10 Best Exercises for Men to Get a Lean Waistline.

1 Floor Fly

Floor flies are essential for targeting the pectoral muscles and enhancing chest definition. They also improve shoulder stability.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. (Note that the above depiction is on a BOSU ball, but you'll be doing this exercise lying flat in the ground.) Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended upward, and palms facing each other. Slowly lower your arms to the sides until your elbows touch the floor. Return to the starting position by squeezing your chest muscles. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Floor Chest Presses

Chest presses are excellent for building overall chest strength and muscle mass. They also engage the triceps and shoulders and you can perform the.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand above your chest, palms facing forward. Lower the dumbbells toward your chest while keeping your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Push the dumbbells back up to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Floor Pullovers

Floor pullovers target the upper and outer chest, creating a well-rounded chest development.

Lie on your back with your upper back and shoulders on a bench or the floor. Hold a dumbbell with both hands (or a dumbbell in each hand) above your chest, arms extended. Lower the dumbbell(s) backward, keeping a slight bend in your elbows until you feel a stretch in your chest. Raise the dumbbell(s) back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Pushups with Rotations

Pushups with rotation enhance chest engagement while also working on core stability and obliques.

Start in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Perform a pushup. As you return to the plank position, rotate your body to the left, extending your left arm toward the ceiling. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the right side. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Medicine Ball Pushups

Medicine ball pushups intensify chest engagement and stability by adding an element of instability.

Place a medicine ball under one hand, and assume a pushup plank position. Perform a pushup, ensuring your chest touches the medicine ball. Roll the medicine ball to the other hand. Repeat the pushup, ensuring your chest touches the ball again. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Diamond Pushups

Diamond pushups focus on the inner chest and are an effective variation to target this area.

Begin in a pushup plank position with your hands close together, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Perform a pushup, lowering your chest toward the ground. Push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Decline Pushups

The last of these floor exercises for a ripped chest is the decline pushup. Decline pushups elevate your feet, targeting the upper chest for a well-rounded chest workout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assume a pushup plank position with your feet elevated on a stable surface or medicine ball. Perform a pushup, focusing on your upper chest. Push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.