7 No-Equipment Floor Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

Dropping 10 pounds in a month is a tough task for anyone. In order to reach this fitness goal, you'll need to combine a healthy diet for weight loss with exercises that strengthen and tone your entire body. If you're someone who doesn't enjoy cardio or working out in the weight room, we have some excellent news to share. You can hit all the necessary muscles and exercises from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you like to exercise. Get excited, because we have seven of the best no-equipment floor exercises to lose 10 pounds in a month. All you need is your body weight and a yoga mat, and you're ready to get started.

Floor exercises provide a variety of options for workouts without equipment, in whatever space is most convenient for you. So gear up to learn all about what may be your new favorite routine. The following are our top seven no-equipment floor exercises to lose 10 pounds in a month. Perform each exercise for 15 repetitions, rest for 20 seconds, and then move to the next exercise. For static holds, hold the position for 30 seconds. Repeat the circuit two to three total times, at least twice per week, in conjunction with your healthy diet and lifestyle to lose 10 pounds in a month.

Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out these 5 Standing Exercises for Faster Weight Loss After 50.

1 Planks

Holding a plank consistently not only fortifies your core but also trains muscles that are essential for good posture and balance. This exercise works the rectus abdominis, obliques, and erector spinae.

To perform a plank, start in a forearm position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Extend your legs straight back, with your toes touching the ground. Tighten your core, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Maintain a relaxed neck and gaze slightly ahead. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: 7 Habits To Slim Down a Thick Waist in 30 Days

2 Glute Bridges

Strengthening the glutes and hamstrings is essential for improving athletic performance, preventing injuries, and supporting daily movements. Plus, it provides a calorie-burning, metabolic boost to aid your weight loss. Glute bridges work the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, and core.

To perform a glute bridge, lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Visualize drawing your lower rib towards your pelvis, engaging the core. Elevate your hips off the ground by pushing through the full foot, achieving a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Hold and squeeze your glutes at the peak for about one second. Repeat for the target repetitions.

RELATED: The 20 Worst Ways to Lose Weight

3 Bodyweight Lunges

Incorporating lunges into your routine enhances leg strength and flexibility, aiding in joint health and muscle development. This exercise hits your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

To perform a bodyweight lunge, begin in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with one leg and descend, bending both knees. As you lower, slightly rotate your left foot inward when the left knee is behind for biomechanical alignment. Push through the full foot of the leading leg, reverting to the starting stance. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Russian Twists

Engaging in rotational exercises like the Russian twist sharpens oblique strength and enhances functional core agility. This exercise works the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis.

To perform a Russian twist, sit down with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. Lean your torso back slightly, maintaining a straight spine. Rotate your torso left, then right, utilizing your core muscles for control. For an added challenge, keep your feet elevated. Repeat for the target repetitions.

RELATED: 10 Best Superfood Snacks to Strip Away Belly Fat

5 Side Planks

Side planks provide targeted strengthening for the obliques, enhancing overall core stability and balance. This exercise works the obliques, rectus abdominis, and deltoids.

To perform a side plank, lie on your side with the lower elbow placed beneath your shoulder. Stack your feet one on top of the other. Propel your hips upward, forming a diagonal line from head to toe. Engage your core, and ensure your hips don't sag. Repeat for the target time.

RELATED: 7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

6 Mountain Climbers

An excellent cardio exercise, mountain climbers not only elevate your heart rate but also stimulate multiple muscle groups, promoting calorie burn. This exercise works the deltoids, triceps, obliques, and quadriceps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform mountain climbers, begin in a plank position with your hands placed beneath your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, keeping the foot off the floor. Quickly switch legs, pushing one back and bringing the other forward. Maintain a strong core, and avoid raising your hips. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Hollow Holds

The last of these floor exercises to lose 10 pounds in a month is the hollow hold. Focusing on the anterior core, this move challenges core stability and fortifies the muscles needed for more advanced exercises. This exercise works the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis.

To perform a hollow hold, lie back on the floor with your arms extended overhead. Engage your core, lifting your legs and upper back off the ground. Ensure your lower back remains in contact with the floor. Hold this "banana" shape, keeping your legs and arms elevated. Repeat for the target time.