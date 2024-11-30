5 Morning Floor Exercises To Lose Weight Before Breakfast

Each morning is the perfect time to get a productive start on your day. After all, exercise is essential to leading a healthy lifestyle, and prioritizing it daily ensures you won't skip it or run out of time. That's why we spoke with a fitness expert and are here to share the best morning floor exercises to lose weight before breakfast. Kickstarting your morning with a solid fitness routine is an excellent way to burn calories and set yourself up for success!

"When you exercise on an empty stomach, your body taps into its fat stores for energy instead of relying on carbs from your last meal. The result? You end up burning a higher percentage of fat during your workout," explains Josh York, a certified personal trainer and the founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Since your glycogen levels are lower after an overnight fast, your body turns to fat as its primary fuel source. This means you're not just burning calories; you're specifically targeting stored fat."

In addition, working out in a fasted state gives your metabolism a nice boost, helping you torch more calories during the day—even after your sweat session is finished. So, let's explore the best morning floor exercises to lose weight before breakfast.

Mountain Climbers

Assume a high plank position. Alternate between swiftly bringing one knee up to your chest while keeping the other extended behind you. Speed up as if running in place. Complete 6-8 rounds in 20-second intervals with a 10-second rest between.

Burpees

Start standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and lower into a squat. Place your hands on the ground and kick your legs behind you to assume a high plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet up to meet your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Complete 3-5 sets of 10-15 burpees for each set, depending on your fitness level.

Planks

Lie flat on your stomach with your feet together, forearms on the ground, and elbows below your shoulders. Keep your body straight and your core tight as you hold the position. Complete 2-3 sets and hold your plank for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Squats

Stand tall with your feet shoulder distance apart on the floor. Press your hips back, bend your knees, and lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Rise back up. Complete 2-4 sets of 10-15 reps per set.

Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your legs and shoulders raised off the ground and hands at the back of your head. Crunch up as you bring your left elbow to meet your right knee and extend your left leg. Return to the start position and repeat on the other side, continuing to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 12-20 reps per side.