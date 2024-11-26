 Skip to content

This 'Walk-Jog-Sprint' Workout Will Slim You Down for Good

Blending these three forms of cardio is a powerful calorie-burning tool.
Published on November 26, 2024 | 7:00 AM

If you want to slim down and your current routine's just not cutting it, this walk-jog-sprint workout may be your answer. This productive interval training method blends walking, jogging, and sprinting to keep your body fully engaged and challenged. It's a stellar way to torch calories, boost your endurance, and keep the excess pounds off for good.

What makes this cardio workout appealing is its versatility. It's easy for the same old routine to feel mundane, but our walk-jog-sprint workout ensures things stay interesting. This workout can also be tweaked to suit whatever fitness level you may be.

Now, lace up your sneakers, and let's dive into the ultimate walk-jog-sprint workout for weight loss.

How Can a Walk-Jog-Sprint Workout Effectively Promote Weight Loss?

"A walk-jog-sprint workout burns more calories by combining different intensities," explains Michael Betts, director at TRAINFITNESS. "Alternating between walking, jogging, and sprinting raises your heart rate more than steady-state exercise. This variation boosts metabolism and afterburn effect where your body continues to burn calories after the workout."

In addition, a walk-jog-sprint workout is sustainable because you can adjust the intervals to best suit your fitness level to avoid burnout and injuries. "The variety keeps the workout interesting, so you can stick to it in the long term," Betts adds. "By adjusting the intensity as you progress, you continue to challenge your body for long-term results."

All in all, blending these three forms of cardio provides an effective workout that supports your weight-loss goals and overall fitness.

The Workout

Warm-Up (5 minutes):

  1. Walk briskly to warm up your muscles for 5 minutes.
  2. Jog lightly to raise your heart rate.

Main Workout (20-30 minutes):

1. Walk (2 minutes):

  1. Walk at a moderate pace for 2 minutes to gear up for the high-intensity portion of the workout.

2. Jog (2 minutes):

  1. Jog at a pace that's comfortable to you for 2 minutes.
  2. Breathe steadily.

3. Sprint (30 seconds):

  1. Sprint for 30 seconds.
  2. Focus on your form and take powerful strides.

4. Rest (2 minutes):

  1. Walk for 2 minutes to catch your breath.

Repeat this cycle 2 to 4 times.

Cool Down (5 minutes):

  1. Walk for 5 minutes to cool down.
  2. Finish with light stretching.

Additional Tips:

  • Adjust interval times according to your current fitness level.
  • Gradually decrease the amount of time you walk and increase your jogging and sprinting times as you progress.
  • Stay hydrated and wear proper footwear.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
    This 'Walk-Jog-Sprint' Workout Will Slim You Down for Good

