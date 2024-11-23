 Skip to content

Women Who Have Lost 70+ Pounds Share Their Best Weight-Loss Tips

Women who have successfully dropped weight share their best diet and fitness tips.
Published on November 23, 2024 | 7:00 AM

If you want to lose a significant amount of weight, the most effective strategies involve gradual lifestyle changes rather than drastic shifts in your daily routine. It's always inspiring to turn to other women who have successfully lost 70+ pounds and know firsthand what works and what doesn't. That's why we've rounded up some of the best weight-loss tips from women who have already been there and done that. From productive workout tweaks to practical nutrition tips, this advice can push you in the right direction in your own weight-loss journey.

"While quick fixes seem like a good idea, and often to invoke weight loss, most are not sustainable and cause women to most, if not more, weight back, which further exacerbates the problem," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "Small changes made consistently over time are what lead to long-term success."

Now, let's dive into the best weight-loss tips from women who have dropped 70+ pounds.

1. Perform strength training.

Full body beginner workout, I did when I was on my 160 pound weight loss journey!

If you want to slim down, strength training is an essential inclusion in your workout routine. TikTok user Emma (@emmaa.getsfitt) posted a clip of the beginner bodyweight workout she did during her 160-pound weight-loss journey, which features exercises like squats, reverse lunges, pushups, glute bridges, and skaters.

"Strength training combined with moderate cardio, like walking or cycling, is ideal for muscle preservation and fat loss," explains Goodson. "High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can also be effective for some but should be balanced to avoid burnout."

How To Lose 20 Pounds Without a Gym Membership

2. Be consistent.

Consistency. Consistency. Consistency.. Thats how I got here. CONSISTENCY !!! Say it with me, Consistency!!!!! ☺️🫶🤣💕💪🏻 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #naturalweightloss #caloriedeficit #homeworkout #postpartum #selfcare #selflove #weightlosstips #healthy #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #onlinecoach #weightlosscoach

Consistency is crucial when you're working toward any fitness goal. Take it from TikTok user Ketia Osibogun, who shares in a video, "I lost all my weight at home to the same YouTube video." She captioned her post, "Consistency. Consistency. Consistency… That's how I got here." Osibogun weighed 286 pounds and, after eight months, dropped 70 pounds.

9 Foods That Have the Same Effect as Weight-Loss Drugs

3. Eat plenty of protein.

Everything was super quick and easy which I love. Easy recipes will get you a long way on your weightloss journey! #whatieatinaday #whatieat #wieiad #wieiadedrecovery #wieiadrealistic #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting #weightloss #easyrecipe

Protein helps you feel full and satisfied, so be sure to consume plenty of it. "Women often find success by focusing on whole, nutrient-dense foods, like vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, while also planning ahead for meals and snacks," Goodson shares.

TikTok user @alliweightloss2pregnancy dropped 116 pounds by sticking to a calorie deficit and consuming high-protein foods. "A calorie deficit has changed my entire life," she writes in her video.

For lunch, for instance, she makes a cottage cheese pizza bowl, complete with protein chips. The chips provide 20 grams of protein, while one cup of cottage cheese contains approximately 24 grams of protein.

5 Best Weight-Loss Tips From Men Who Have Lost 50+ Pounds

4. Stay positive.

"But I can't do this" Look at what I achieved in 8 months that was also with holidays and special occasions! Yes you CAN.. we can do anything we put our mind too. When you start plan you are usually at a real low point with your weight, something has made you really sit up and make a change! Don't let that keep happening. So much changes so fast! The small sacrifices become so minor the more you do it and you reap the positive life changing benefits that come with it! Make this non-negotiable. Make it a priority, approach it positively that you are gaining back control and your future happiness and health!! If you keep stop starting! Change that. Set some mini goals, stay accountable, and give it all you have. The more you do it right the easier and more amazing you feel! Plus the sooner it's done. From someone who has always had an issue with weight and food it still amazes me how much what we eat and how much we eat affects our thoughts and mentality! If you would like to know more or join me on my reset send me a message. It is possible!! #weightloss #weightlossinfluencer #weightlosshelpcommunity #weightlossvlog #weightlossmotivation #weighloss #losingweight #mentalhealthbenefits #selfcare #weightlossadvice #weightlossbeforeandafter #one2onediet #one2onedietbycwp #slimmingworld #caloriecounting #weightwatchers #mealreplacement #weightlossmission #weightcontrol #extremeweightloss #youcandothis

Having a positive mindset and celebrating small victories can go a long way in your weight-loss efforts. TikToker @Nataliecarterthrives went from 282 pounds to 168 pounds in eight months, dropping an impressive 114 pounds. She shares some motivation in her post, writing, "The small sacrifices become so minor the more you do it, and you reap the positive life-changing benefits that come with it! Make this non-negotiable. Make it a priority, approach it positively that you are gaining back control and your future happiness and health … Set some mini goals, stay accountable, and give it all you have."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
