5 Best Floor Workouts to Sculpt an Hourglass Figure

In today's fitness landscape, achieving an hourglass figure is a goal for many of my female clients. Defined by a small waistline and proportionately wider hips and shoulders, the hourglass figure is often associated with symmetry. While genetics play a role, targeted workouts can enhance your natural curves and help you achieve your desired body shape. I have five of the best floor workouts for an hourglass figure that I highly recommend to clients.

Floor workouts offer a convenient and effective way to sculpt your body from the comfort of your own home. Always remember to increase your protein intake, stretch before and after your workout, and add adequate recovery days to your schedule.

Workout #1: Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are an excellent exercise for targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, all of which contribute to achieving a curvier lower body.

1. Basic Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Hold for a moment at the top, then slowly lower your hips back down. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Single-Leg Glute Bridges

Begin in the same starting position as the basic glute bridge. Lift one leg off the floor, keeping it bent at a 90-degree angle. Engage your glutes, and push through your heel to lift your hips. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

3. Glute Bridge with Leg Lift

Start in the basic glute bridge position. Lift your hips as high as possible, then extend one leg straight out, keeping it in line with your body. Lower your leg back down, and return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Workout #2: Side Planks

Side planks are a fantastic exercise for strengthening the obliques, which are the muscles responsible for defining the waistline.

1. Static Side Planks

Lie on your side with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder and legs stacked. Lift your hips off the floor, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, then switch sides. Aim for three sets, holding each side plank for as long as possible.

2. Side Plank with Leg Lift

Begin in a side plank position. Lift your top leg toward the ceiling, maintaining stability in your core. Lower your leg back down, and repeat the movement. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 leg lifts on each side.

3. Side Plank Dips

Start in a side plank position with your hips lifted. Lower your bottom hip toward the floor without letting it touch, then raise it back up. Repeat this dipping motion while maintaining control and stability. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 dips on each side.

Workout #3: Russian Twists

Russian twists are an effective exercise for targeting the obliques and transverse abdominis, helping to cinch the waistline and create definition.

1. Basic Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet elevated. Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight and your core engaged. Rotate your torso to the right, then to the left, tapping the floor with your hands each time. Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 twists (each side).

2. Weighted Russian Twists

Hold a weight or medicine ball in front of your chest with both hands. Follow the same twisting motion as the basic Russian twist, but with added resistance. Keep your core tight throughout the movement. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 twists (each side) with added weight.

3. Bicycle Russian Twists

Assume the same starting position as the basic Russian twist. Extend your legs straight out in front of you. As you twist, bring your right elbow toward your left knee while simultaneously extending your right leg. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 twists (each side).

Workout #4: Superman Lifts

Superman lifts target the lower back muscles and help create a more defined waistline by improving posture and alignment.

1. Basic Superman Lift

Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended overhead. Simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor, engaging your lower back. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower back down. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 lifts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Superman with Alternating Arm and Leg Lift

Start in the same position as the basic Superman lift. Lift your right arm and left leg off the floor simultaneously, then lower them back down. Repeat the movement with your left arm and right leg. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 alternating lifts (each side).

3. Superman Pulses

Begin in the basic Superman lift position. Instead of lifting all the way up, pulse your arms and legs slightly off the ground in quick, controlled movements. Focus on engaging your lower back muscles throughout the exercise. Complete three sets of 20 to 25 pulses.

Workout #5: Bird-Dogs

This list of floor workouts for an hourglass figure wraps up with bird-dog variations. Bird-dogs are a dynamic core exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the abs, lower back, and glutes, helping to create balance and symmetry in the body.

1. Basic Bird-Dog

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back, keeping them parallel to the floor. Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position and switch sides. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps (each side).

2. Bird-Dog with Knee to Elbow Touch

Perform the basic bird-dog movement. As you extend your arm and leg, bring your elbow and knee toward each other, touching them under your body. Extend back out to the starting position, and repeat on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps (each side).

3. Bird-Dog Planks

Begin in a plank position with your wrists aligned under your shoulders. Lift your right arm and left leg off the ground, keeping your body in a straight line. Hold this position for a few seconds, then switch sides. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps (each side).